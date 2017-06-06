Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

How to play Toronto's falling real estate prices

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

In an expensive housing market, it only takes a small price drop to help buyers save big time.

Someone who bought an average-priced home in Toronto in May instead of April would have saved $56,881. That’s a substantial $234 a month for someone who made a 10-per-cent down payment on the average Toronto home in May and borrowed the rest at 2.5 per cent over a term of five years.

A little goes a long way

In an expensive housing market, even a small price decline can lower your mortgage costs significantly. Here's an example from the Toronto market using a five-year, fixed-rate mortgage at 2.5 per cent with a 25-year amortization period. A 10-per-cent down payment is also used here.

Toronto Housing: April 2017Toronto Housing: May 2017Mortgage Savings
Average PriceMonthly Mortgage PaymentAverage PriceMonthly Mortgage PaymentSavings on Monthly PaymentsTotal Principal and Interest  Saved Over Five Years
$920,791 $3,801 $863,910 $3,567 $234 $14,090 

The Mortgage Group online calculator

 

