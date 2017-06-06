In an expensive housing market, it only takes a small price drop to help buyers save big time.

Someone who bought an average-priced home in Toronto in May instead of April would have saved $56,881. That’s a substantial $234 a month for someone who made a 10-per-cent down payment on the average Toronto home in May and borrowed the rest at 2.5 per cent over a term of five years.

