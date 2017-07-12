Are you looking forward to retirement, but also dreading it? It’s normal. Even while eagerly anticipating the day when we don’t have to punch the clock any longer, we worry about all kinds of retirement unknowns. Will we be bored? Run out of money? Keep our health?

Our conflicted thoughts about retirement are nicely captured in an article by a guy who had big plans for life after leaving his job as an air traffic controller. But as he got closer to the end of his working days, he began to “awfulize” retirement by worrying about things such as whether he had saved enough. How did he break the cycle? By realizing that there will inevitably be uncertainties when you retire, but you’ll be rich in both time and opportunity to try new things.

According to a U.S. study, retirement is likely to improve your health and happiness. So save hard for retirement, and plan for it. When doubt inevitably sets in, get over it. The best is yet to come.

Extreme early retirement is overrated

We in the personal finance biz like to fawn over people who were super-savers at a young age and retired young – in their 30s, for example. But are they really such a great example? Here, a blogger offers a smart take on the virtues of maintaining a balance in life between saving and spending. If you can’t retire at age 37, so be it.

The latest thinking on getting the lowest airline fares

A fare-predicting app called Hopper suggests you book international flights on Thursdays.

Do this to keep your money safe while travelling

Use cash as little as possible and instead go with credit cards. More on the travel theme: A spreadsheet you can use to ensure you pack everything you need for travel.

How to make your house look great

Tips for taking great photos of your house when you put it up for sale. Nice pics can make a difference in drawing people to your listing.

The Bank of Canada’s Daily Digest offers a useful survey of key interest rates and bond yields, as well as the value of the Canadian dollar.

Ask Rob

The question: “I have invested a large amount of money in GICs in the Westoba Credit Union in Manitoba, as I have found their rates to be considerably higher than I can get anywhere else. I have been wondering if the money is safe.”

The answer: “This is an important question because Manitoba is home to several credit unions that have online banking divisions serving customers all over the country. The Deposit Guarantee Corp. of Manitoba offers unlimited guarantees of deposits. There is no $100,000 cap, as there is with Canada Deposit Insurance Corp.

However, while CDIC is a federal crown corporation, the Manitoba government is not legislatively required to support the DGCM. Bottom line, Manitoba credit union customers benefit from a generous deposit insurance plan that relies on funding from member credit unions and does not have government backing. If you want more information, check out the latest DGCM annual report.

