One of the current personal finance trends I find most interesting is the greater role parents are taking in helping their adult children financially. There’s no doubt that a weak economy is part of this story. As I reported recently, some members of the millennial generation are really struggling to start careers.

Expensive housing is also a factor – parents have done so well in the housing market that they can’t bear to see their kids priced out. As a result, parents are digging deep to help with down payments and more. One recent survey suggested that 45 per cent of millennial home buyers received financial help from family as a gift or loan.

Another survey found that many millennial home owners are thinking of selling, in part because they’re snowed under by debts. Tempted to help your adult kids with their mortgage, their daycare costs or sundry other bills? Check out these ideas from Beth Kobliner, author of the book Make Your Kid a Money Genius.

Ms. Kobliner is practical and non-judgmental. Help your kids if you’re financially able, but be tough-minded. For example, she suggests you not hand over cash. Instead, ask for the bill and pay the creditor directly.

Are you pushing yourself hard enough to save?

Not saving enough is one of the points covered on this list of ways people sabotage their retirement planning. According to an investment adviser I interviewed not too long ago, even boomers living the high life aren’t saving hard enough.

What experts would do with some extra cash

Lots of good ideas here on what to do with a windfall, like applying “the 90/10 rule.” Apply 90 per cent of the money for a financial goal and blow 10 per cent on something fun. I disagree with one suggestion – invest in the housing market. In some cities, houses are too pricey to be investments right now.

Top 10 Canadian personal finance books

A diverse group here, including new blood and classics like The Wealthy Barber. One of my own books is included – How to Pay Less and Save More For Yourself.

Tips on packing for a trip from the military

Pack smart and save money on checked baggage. Here are some ideas taken from military personnel on squeezing a lot into a small space.

Today’s featured financial tool

Try this calculator to find out how much you need to save annually while you’re working to generate a set retirement income.

Ask Rob

The question: “I keep my personal financial data in Quicken. Now, in 2017, they have moved to an annual fee and completely online. I have a strong preference for software installed on my PC. Where are people going with this issue and what is your advice about what consumers should consider? Do I really have to go back to an Excel spreadsheet?!”

The answer: “Probably. Personal finance software seems to be a dead product category. Pretty much everything is online now. In addition to Quicken, check out Mint.com and YNAB.

What I’ve been writing about

–Six personal finance reasons to be thankful on Canada 150

–Time to get over our squeamishness about reverse mortgages

–Three ways to benefit if interest rates move higher (for Globe Unlimited subscribers)

Featured Video

All about why so many women are unhappy with the male-dominated financial industry. Here’s a column I wrote on this topic a while back. The headline is: How the financial advice industry fails women.

