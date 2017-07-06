Royal Bank of Canada has hiked rates on its fixed-term mortgages amid rising bond yields and widespread anticipation that the country’s central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate next week.
RBC, which is Canada’s second-biggest bank by assets, boosted its posted rates for two-year, three-year and five-year fixed rate mortgages by 20 basis points each (100 basis points equal one percentage point).Report Typo/Error
