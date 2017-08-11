Today’s newsletter was compiled by Iain Boekhoff.

Toronto’s soaring real estate prices have tapered a bit in recent months, but living downtown might be just as affordable as commuting when you factor in all the costs. That’s according to an analysis of thousands of homes for sale in the GTA by TheRedPin that balances affordability with proximity to downtown Toronto. Ajax, Pickering and Whitby top the list of affordable commuter cities, while Burlington, Keswick and Oakville are at the bottom. On top of affordability of housing and commute times, factoring in your health – those with longer commutes are more likely to not get enough sleep, be obese, suffer from depression and have money worries – might make downtown Toronto a more attractive choice.

The cheapest week to travel this summer

There’s still lots of summer left and if you haven’t used your vacation days yet, you’ll find cheaper airfare the week of August 28, with prices 17 per cent lower than the rest of the season.

Extreme mortgage burning

Making sacrifices to pay off your mortgage in just a few years may not appeal to everyone but it can save you thousands.

How to save money at fairs, carnivals and exhibitions

Taking a family out for a day can add up quickly with admission, food, rides and other attractions eating up your budget. Here are some strategies to make your day a fun time without going broke paying $4 for a bottle of water.

Why robo-advisors aren’t just for millennials

While online financial startups target millennials, it’s Baby Boomers and Gen X that could benefit most from the lower fees robo-advisors offer since they have more to invest.

Most Canadians would require debt to withstand unexpected life events

A survey from MNP found only one-third of respondents wouldn’t have to borrow money if they got a divorce and only 27 per cent said they could lose their job without taking on more debt.

More Carrick and money coverage

