I asked readers for their views on cheapness in a recent edition of this newsletter featuring a guy who asked a friend to split a $3 fee for an advance golfing reservation. After reading the 46 replies that came in, I can report that you may well be seen as a cheapo if you don’t offer to split a bill of $20 or more with a friend.

Several readers set a cheapness threshold of $10, a few thought a bill must be split when it exceeds $50 and one said $100. But the most common response by far was $20. The average, if you’re interested, was $28.

Quite a few readers of this newsletter appear to know people who are cheap. One person has a friend who always underpays by $5 to $10 when splitting a bill, while another has a friend who stays with her annually and rarely contributes anything towards food or booze costs. Still another finds that “most people are inherently cheap,” while another says his friend is cheap about the food he orders at restaurants, but generous with tipping.

For simplicity and harmony, consider this reader’s approach: “When I go out with friends we usually just split the bill evenly, instead of everyone spending an embarrassing five minutes doing microfinance and getting it wrong anyway.”

These dividend funds don’t pay dividends

A smart take on dividend mutual funds, which are hugely popular with investors. These funds are not a great way to generate dividend income. Think of them more as a total-return investment, where your gains are a combination of price gains and dividends.

Should you lock in a variable rate mortgage?

The Bank of Canada benchmark interest rate that guides variable-rate mortgages could rise as soon as this Thursday. Yet there’s still a case to be made for not converting to a fixed-rate mortgage.

Time to start saving for Christmas

Seriously, it is. Planning ahead for big expenses is one of the most basic ways to avoid going into debt.

The latest in our national housing obsession

Here’s a company that builds backyard play houses for kids costing between $3,500 and $200,000. Whatever happened to pitching a tent in your backyard?

Today’s featured financial tool

Online brokers often offer deals to attract new clients, including free trades and cash. Find out deals are available now by checking the list on SparxTrading.com.

Ask Rob

The question: “Can you suggest an exchange traded fund that is suitable in a TFSA? I am looking for something with India exposure.”

The answer: “There’s the BMO India Equity Index ETF (ZID-TSX), which has attracted a fairly significant $234-million in assets and has an expensive management expense ratio of 0.72 per cent. But I’m not a big believer in betting on single country ETFs. Consider a more diversified emerging market fund, where India would be a Top Five holding. All the major ETF companies have a fund in this category.”

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length.

