The most pinned sandwich on the social network Pinterest has no bread – it’s made of cheese and roast beef between cucumber slices. This sandwich is supposed to be for picky kids, but cost-conscious adults should give it a try, too.



Bringing your lunch to work is one the most basic ways to save money on a weekly basis. Ramit Sethi, author of I Will Teach Your To Be Rich, is a believer. So am I. After overdosing on food court lunches many years back, I started bringing my own lunch most days. But here’s the thing about packing your own lunch. Unless you’re creative, your meals can quickly become monotonous. That’s where the radical sandwiches on Pinterest come into play.



Aside from the ingredients, there’s a cost to bringing your own lunch in the form of time spent getting things ready. Here’s some advice on prepping a week’s worth of lunches in under an hour. Total estimated cost savings by not buying lunch out: $3,380 per year.



Buy a home – it’s good for you

As a personal finance guy, my take on home ownership is driven mainly by affordability. There’s also the case to buy a home because of the social benefits. Academic research shows that owning a home is associated with better educational and health outcomes, stronger families and more.



Question: What’s another name for a long-term investment?

Answer: A failed short-term investment. More jokes about the financial advice biz here.



The story of Toronto’s classiest con man

That’s how The Walrus describes a man you’ll read about in this page-turner of a story. Make time for this one.



Advisers vs. advisors

There’s been some talk recently about how investment advice people calling themselves advisors are just sales people, while those listed as advisers – note the e – are bound to put client interests first. Here’s a thorough look at how these two titles play out in the real world.



Today’s featured financial tool

The federal Financial Consumer Agency of Canada offers these resources for teaching children about money. There’s advice on allowances, teaching teens about credit and more.



Ask Rob

The question: “I notice that most conservative investment portfolios are 60 per cent stocks and 40 per cent bonds. Why are GICs seldom mentioned for fixed income?”



The answer: The big reason is that investment firms make more money from selling bonds and bond funds than they do from GICs. Practically speaking, GICs are not easily sold before maturity. Someone who might need to dip into his or her investments at some point should not be in a GIC. Bonds and bond funds are much more liquid.



More Carrick and money coverage

