One of the things that sets the Globe and Mail’s personal finance coverage apart is that we don’t just tell you how to manage your money. With our online calculators and tools, we also show you. Over the past couple of years, we have introduced tools for home buyers, downsizing baby boomers, people building up their tax-free savings accounts and more. We don’t buy these tools off-the-rack from developers – we build them ourselves based on our understanding of what people want to know.
Here’s a list of highlights:
– TFSA Calculators: Find out how much your TFSA could be worth based on your expected contributions. Is a million-dollar TFSA possible? Yes, and this calculator shows you how.
– Buying a house, Part One: The Real Life Ratio Calculator is the real-world version of the home buying calculators offered by banks and other mortgage lenders. The question answered here is whether you can afford not just your mortgage, but also home maintenance, day care, car-related costs and, of course, saving for the future.
– Buying a house, Part Two: Here’s help in figuring out how long it will take to afford a down payment in cities across the country.
– Downsizing your home: Find out whether it makes sense to sell the family home now or wait, and how much money you stand to save if you move to a condo or smaller house.
– Are you getting value from your adviser? This downloadable checklist will help you find out.
– Am I getting good value for the advisory fees I pay? Find out how your fees compare to other investors with similar-size portfolios. For Globe Unlimited subscribers.
Are flights in Canada expensive by world standards?
Does it snow in winter? Eighty countries are ranked in this flight price index, and Canada is among the highest cost
These retirees live on a cruise ship
Take note if you reside in Vancouver or Toronto. It’s so costly to live in New York now that some residents are finding a break from expenses by living and working remotely for part of the year on cruise ships.
Help for small business owners on buying vs. leasing a car
A look at the tax implications of both options.
This crack house just needed a bit of love
Here’s the story of a couple that bought a former crack house in Toronto and dropped $1.1-millon on a five-year reno job. A satirical fundraising drive has been set up on their behalf.
Today’s featured financial tool
If you’re unconcerned about investment fees, you need to try this calculator offered by the B.C. Securities Commission.
Ask Rob
The question: “There have been many articles on the cost of adviser fees lately. I have about $550,000 invested with a brokerage firm, and my annual cost is about $5,040, or about 1 per cent. I have been with them for about 5.5 years and am satisfied. How normal is a 1 per cent fee?”
The answer: One per cent sounds quite reasonable. Globe Unlimited subscribers can check their advisory costs using this fee comparison tool.
