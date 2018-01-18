Income splitting: Five ideas to consider

No one can drive you crazy like family. Just ask Mazen Dayem of Staten Island, N.Y., whose restraining order against his father-in-law, Yunes Doleh, did not prevent Mr. Doleh from continuing to torment Mr. Dayem. How? By waving his hairpiece at him.

Evidently, the toupee looks like the Tasmanian Devil cartoon character, and Mr. Dayem has had a lifelong phobia of the Looney Tunes menace. The taunting got so bad that Mr. Doleh was arrested in November for violating the restraining order when he allegedly waved his hair at Mr. Dayem at a funeral. "It's just a very big fear of mine, his damn wig," Mr. Dayem told the New York Post. "It's a genuine fear. I have nightmares," he said.

Look, family should learn to get along. Life is much better that way, and can even be financially rewarding when family members work together to save money on taxes. How? By using one of the Five Pillars of Tax Planning: Dividing to save tax – otherwise known as "income splitting." Here are five ideas to consider:

Lend money and charge interest. Consider lending money to a lower-income spouse or child. If you charge interest on the loan at the tax man’s prescribed rate (just 1 per cent until the end of March), then you’ll avoid attribution back to you of any income earned on the funds you’ve lent. The interest will have to be paid to you by Jan. 30 each year for the prior year’s interest charge and will be taxable to you. Your spouse or child can deduct the interest paid. And get this: the 1-per-cent rate can be locked-in indefinitely. But set this up before the end of March since it’s expected the prescribed rate will rise – possibly on April 1.

Tim Cestnick, FCPA, FCA, CPA(IL), CFP, TEP, is an author, and co-founder and CEO of Our Family Office Inc.