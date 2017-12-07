Nearly two-thirds of Canadians feel holiday spending is ‘out of control’

Canadians are feeling spread thin this month. Two in every five people can't afford the extra costs that come with the holiday season, but feel pressured to take part anyway, especially when it comes to spending on gifts.

And shopping budgets are rising in tandem, a new Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce survey finds, up 8 per cent this year to an average of $643 across Canada; other spending, on expenses like decor, entertaining, and boxing-day sales, averages at $291. Canadians, in turn, are stressed. Nearly two-thirds of the survey's 1,512 respondents called holiday spending "out of control." Slightly over half already expect to go over budget.

"It's time to reset expectations, so the holidays can be enjoyed to their fullest," said David Nicholson, CIBC's vice-president of Imperial Service, in a statement. "No tradition is set in stone. Take some time with friends and family to discuss new traditions that might better reflect your shared values and help to reduce the costs and stress of the holidays."

Three quarters of Canadians would rather save more money during the Christmas season.

While half will use cash or debit to cover costs, 59 per cent said they will use credit, though rewards points and gift cards are becoming more popular, the survey found – especially among women, millennials and people living in Atlantic Canada.

Some consumers are adapting how they handle the season to curb stress and overspending: 38 per cent said they've already changed a tradition; 43 per cent put hard limits on gift spending; and one in five Canadians are turning to a single gift exchange, like a Secret Santa.

A quarter of respondents said they're turning away from gift exchanges altogether, while 14 per cent said they spend money on a shared experience with loved ones.

Consumers aged 35-to-54 expect to be the biggest spenders this year, with average shopping budgets of $669 – roughly the same as last year. Millennials, meanwhile, are planning for a 39-per-cent jump in holiday shopping spending this year, at $555 on average. The Atlantic region had the biggest budgets among all age groups, at $827, while Quebec had the lowest, at $479.