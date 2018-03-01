 Skip to main content

RBC reclaims title of Canada’s biggest bank from TD

An RBC sign is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, in this file photo.

Mark Blinch/The Globe and Mail

Doug Alexander
Bloomberg News

Royal Bank of Canada reclaimed the nation's largest lender title, ousting Toronto-Dominion Bank to recapture the top spot it has owned for most of the past 100 years.

Royal Bank had $1.28-trillion in assets at the end of the fiscal first quarter, eclipsing Toronto-Dominion's $1.26-trillion, according to financial statements. The Toronto-based banks have traded the No. 1 ranking for about five years, with Toronto-Dominion first surpassing Royal Bank at the end of 2013 following a decade-long expansion in U.S. consumer lending.

Royal Bank first became Canada's largest lender shortly after World War I, leapfrogging Bank of Montreal following a series of mergers and expansions that helped it develop from a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based merchant bank into a national institution. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce briefly challenged Royal Bank for No. 1 in the late 1990s.

