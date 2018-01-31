Yes, bitcoin is too risky if you’re approaching retirement

A few weeks ago, a reader asked me if I thought a bitcoin-related investment is too risky for people approaching retirement. Easy one, right? As you get near retirement, you want to start reducing risk in your portfolio. Adding exposure to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin does the opposite.

Bitcoin and its peers could be the riskiest, most speculative investment craze I've seen in my 20 years of personal finance writing. The fact that someone nearing retirement has been drawn in suggests how much investor psychology has changed in the past 12 months. People are more willing to take on risk in the hunt for big returns, which is exactly the wrong mindset for the long-term wealth building that will ensure you retire in financial comfort.

We're now in the heart of RRSP season – the winter rush to put money in a registered retirement savings plan so you can include it your tax return for the year just passed. To include an RRSP contribution on your 2017 tax return, you'll need to get your money into a plan by March 1. This RRSP season, your biggest challenge will be to tune out the distractions caused by bitcoin, marijuana stocks and other trend investments.

A fear of missing out is causing normally cautious people to look at risky investments such as these. What you should really be afraid of missing out on is the luxury of having a sensible, low-stress retirement savings program that builds your RRSP steadily and reliably over the decades ahead. In a recent column, I advocated a get rich slow approach using a well-diversified investment plan based on regular contributions. This edition of the newsletter is devoted to helping you on this path.

Ask Rob

The question: "I have reached my investment goal for retirement ($50,000 gross monthly for the next 30 years) and would like to invest conservatively in guaranteed investment certificates. What do you think of laddering GICs over five years?"

The answer: "GIC laddering is a proven strategy for conservative investing. You invest equal amounts in GICs maturing in one through five years and keep rolling over maturing GICs into new deposits with a five-year term. One thought – do you have enough cash to cover your income needs for a year or two? If the stock market crashes, it's nice to be able to use your cash rather than sell any stocks or equity funds you have to fund your income needs. GICs aren't an ideal substitute for cash because they can't easily be cashed in prior to maturity without a penalty."

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length.

