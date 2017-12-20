S&P 500 teeters at valuation level unseen since dot-com peak

It's rare the S&P 500 trades this rich to revenue.

Four straight weeks of gains have pushed its price to 2.3 times sales, a level it hadn't touched since the waning days of the internet bubble. Even then, it was far from standard: The S&P 500 traded at or above this valuation on 27 days in 1999 and 2000, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Like many valuation indicators, price-to-sales has inflated during a year in which stocks reached a record on average once every four days, although other measures such as price-to-earnings and price-to-book are still a ways away from their dot-com zenith. To a skeptic, that's because there are fewer ways of juicing the sales line.

"You can't play around with sales number and the fact that the number is this high may be a good reason to stop for a second and think," said Matt Maley, a strategist at Miller & Tabak. "In retrospect, everyone knew that the valuations were stretched in 1999, but no one wanted to do anything about it. Fast-forward to 2018, and even though the stocks can keep on rising, a market correction of about 10 per cent is overdue.