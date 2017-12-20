 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

S&P 500 teeters at valuation level unseen since dot-com peak

S&P 500 teeters at valuation level unseen since dot-com peak

Elena Popina
Bloomberg News

It's rare the S&P 500 trades this rich to revenue.

Four straight weeks of gains have pushed its price to 2.3 times sales, a level it hadn't touched since the waning days of the internet bubble. Even then, it was far from standard: The S&P 500 traded at or above this valuation on 27 days in 1999 and 2000, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Like many valuation indicators, price-to-sales has inflated during a year in which stocks reached a record on average once every four days, although other measures such as price-to-earnings and price-to-book are still a ways away from their dot-com zenith. To a skeptic, that's because there are fewer ways of juicing the sales line.

"You can't play around with sales number and the fact that the number is this high may be a good reason to stop for a second and think," said Matt Maley, a strategist at Miller & Tabak. "In retrospect, everyone knew that the valuations were stretched in 1999, but no one wanted to do anything about it. Fast-forward to 2018, and even though the stocks can keep on rising, a market correction of about 10 per cent is overdue.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.