This unloved bull market just hit another milestone

The longer this bull market rumbles on, the more milestones it picks up.



As of Wednesday's close, the S&P 500 is now riding its longest rally since 1960 without experiencing a correction of at least 5 per cent. The current streak, which started in June of 2016, is 370 trading days and counting.

"With the S&P 500 now trading at roughly 18 times forward earnings, the odds of a correction have certainly increased," National Bank Financial economists wrote in a note that acknowledged the streak.

"Yet we do not foresee a severe or extended pullback because of the underlying strength of the economy."