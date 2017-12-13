This unloved bull market just hit another milestone

STAFF
The longer this bull market rumbles on, the more milestones it picks up.
As of Wednesday's close, the S&P 500 is now riding its longest rally since 1960 without experiencing a correction of at least 5 per cent. The current streak, which started in June of 2016, is 370 trading days and counting.
"With the S&P 500 now trading at roughly 18 times forward earnings, the odds of a correction have certainly increased," National Bank Financial economists wrote in a note that acknowledged the streak.
"Yet we do not foresee a severe or extended pullback because of the underlying strength of the economy."
