U.S. federal infrastructure spending forecasted to rise, but expect some road bumps

Volatility awaits shares of U.S. construction, engineering, building materials and other companies tied to infrastructure spending, but steel-nerved investors could be poised for gains if they weather a few bumps.

The stocks are set to be in focus in the coming weeks as President Donald Trump seeks legislation geared at overhauling the country's aging roads, bridges and other infrastructure, fresh off passage of a tax reform bill by his Republican party.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators met with administration officials last week to discuss legislation to spend $1-trillion (U.S.) to improve infrastructure.

An infusion of federal spending is expected to boost infrastructure-sensitive companies, but the stocks could see a rocky performance as a bill manoeuvres through Congress and details of any legislation emerge.

Improving the country's infrastructure, which last year was given a failing grade by the American Society of Civil Engineers, has broad appeal.

Still, while some Democrats want such a bill, political differences may undermine the effort and affect the amount of private sector investment.

Regardless of federal legislation, however, investors and analysts see a favourable climate for such stocks, including the need for an upgrade of national infrastructure, an expected spike in earnings for many companies this year, and positive economic trends that support investment in big projects.

"There is money flowing in this area even if you don't get the big federal one," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates in Greenwood, S.C.. "That would just be icing on the cake if that happened and would really flow through to these stocks."

Mr. Todd says his firm is overweight infrastructure-related names, including owning civil contractor Granite Construction Inc., building materials companies Eagle Materials Inc. and US Concrete Inc. and steel company Nucor Corp.

Those shares and other construction-related names soared in the immediate aftermath of Mr. Trump's November, 2016, election, spurred by his campaign vow to spend on infrastructure.

But while the benchmark S&P 500 stock index has been on a steady ascent since Mr. Trump's election, construction-related stocks in particular have endured a roller-coaster ride, whipsawed in part last year by uncertainty over Mr. Trump's agenda.

Even with outsized gains over the past two months, the infrastructure trade has posted lukewarm returns since just after Mr. Trump's win.

For example, since early December, 2016, while the S&P 500 has surged more than 22 per cent, the S&P 1500 construction and engineering index has climbed 9 per cent, and the S&P 1500 steel index and the S&P 1500 construction materials group have each climbed about 5 per cent.

At this relatively late point in the economic recovery, customers should be more comfortable making capital-spending decisions on projects, according to analysts.

Engineering and construction companies "are a late-cycle industrial play, so we have just started to see the juice kick in for a lot of them," said Tahira Afzal, managing director at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

"Even without an infrastructure stimulus or infrastructure bill, the next two years should be years in which the sector outperforms."

Reuters