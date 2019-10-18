 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail makes site free for federal election 2019

From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
On October 7, 2019, The Globe and Mail launched its new brand campaign, Power To The Informed.

Created with Cossette, the campaign delves deep into the power of Globe content and how it can improve readers’ everyday lives, from what wine to serve at dinner to how to make sense of political party platforms.

“We believe The Globe’s journalism can help people make more informed decisions,” says Sean Humphrey, Vice President of Marketing at The Globe and Mail. “As we head into the final weekend of the federal election, we thought what better time to show readers the unique value of our content.”

From October 19 to 21, readers can register for a free account and gain access to everything on globeandmail.com, with the exception of Cannabis Professional and Globe Advisor content.

The promotion was announced in the newspaper on October 18, and will be promoted on social media throughout the weekend.​

If a reader already has a globeandmail.com account or subscribes to The Globe’s print or digital products, they can access our election coverage, and more, simply by logging in.

To register for a new account, click here.

