Biden apologizes to Zelensky for political delays of weapons for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden on June 7 for the first time publicly apologized to Ukraine for a months long holdup in American military assistance that let Russia make gains on the battlefield, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for bipartisan U.S. support 'like it was during World War II.'
The Associated Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos