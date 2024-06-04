Federal investigators probing Indiana hot air balloon crash
Federal investigators are probing a hot air balloon crash in northwestern Indiana that injured three people who were in the balloon’s basket. The balloon struck power lines before crashing to the ground over the weekend in northwestern Indiana, injuring the pilot and the two passengers, officials said on June 4.
The Associated Press
