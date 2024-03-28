Killer whale calf calls out after mother’s death, won't leave lagoon where she died
Experts on northern Vancouver Island are trying to convince an orca calf to move to the open ocean where it might connect with other family members after its mother was stranded and died. A necropsy on the 15-year-old whale that died showed she was pregnant with another calf. (March 27, 2024)
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos