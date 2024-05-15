Skip to main content
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is in life-threatening condition after being wounded in a shooting after a political event Wednesday afternoon, according to his Facebook profile. He was taken to hospital in Banska Bystrica by helicopter after the shooting.

