Globe Investor

The FHSA is here: How to make the most of this new homebuyer incentive Video 30:10

The newly launched Tax-Free First Home Savings Account (FHSA) is one of the hottest tax breaks available, combining the benefits of an RRSP and TFSA. While the FHSA is targeted at first-time homebuyers looking to get into the housing market, there are also opportunities for parents planning to gift funds to their children to buy their first home. Jamie Golombek, managing director of tax and estate planning at CIBC Private Wealth, joins Globe Advisor reporter Brenda Bouw to discuss the ins and outs of the FHSA, some tax-planning measures worth considering as well as some strategies advisors may want to consider for their clients.