Globe Investor

Skip to main content
WatchlistPortfolio
Market news

A better alternative to the Alternative Minimum Tax

Of the many changes to the income base subject to the AMT’s flat 20.5-per-cent rate, some are notable and others are just curious

Lazard downsizing financial advisory team in Canada, sources say, as investment banks pull back

Glencore mulls tender offer for Teck but chances of success appear low

Inside the market

A Canadian company remains among Morgan Stanley’s top picks in oil and gas

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Market movers: Stocks that saw action on Wednesday - and why

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Top stories

Why big banks dominate Canada’s financial landscape

Canada Infrastructure Bank nears $10-billion funding milestone with sharper focus on green projects

Differentiating valuations amongst Index funds

Today’s highlights

Markets

Contra Guys: We’ve taken a shine to the companies that took over miner Yamana, for now anyway

Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann

Canadian dollar hits one-week low as bond yields climb

Market movers: Stocks that saw action on Wednesday - and why

A Canadian company remains among Morgan Stanley’s top picks in oil and gas

The close: Toronto market pares its decline as dip buyers step in

More investing news

Investment opinion, analysis and advice

Stock screens

More articles

Build your knowledge

All Explainers

Personal finance

More articles

Investment tools

All calculators and tools

Market movers

Real-time top daily Gainers and Losers for all North America

Stock screener

Powerful screener tools to find the right investments

Email alerts

Get stock market prices, news and technical alerts by email

Calendar

What investors need to know for the week ahead

GLOBE ADVISOR

The FHSA is here: How to make the most of this new homebuyer incentiveVideo30:10

The newly launched Tax-Free First Home Savings Account (FHSA) is one of the hottest tax breaks available, combining the benefits of an RRSP and TFSA. While the FHSA is targeted at first-time homebuyers looking to get into the housing market, there are also opportunities for parents planning to gift funds to their children to buy their first home. Jamie Golombek, managing director of tax and estate planning at CIBC Private Wealth, joins Globe Advisor reporter Brenda Bouw to discuss the ins and outs of the FHSA, some tax-planning measures worth considering as well as some strategies advisors may want to consider for their clients.

Sections

Stocks

The close: Toronto market pares its decline as dip buyers step in

What every Canadian investor needs to know today

The close: TSX rises for eighth day on ‘soft landing’ hopes

ETFs

portfolio strategy

2023 Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide Part Five: Canadian Dividend ETFs

investor newsletter

A new ETF for parking cash, just in case regulators crack down on the reigning champion in this fund category

etfs

Amid U.S. regional bank failures, investors rushed to invest in Canadian financial sector ETFs

Mutual funds

The 2022 Lipper Fund Award top mutual fund and ETF group winners

The 2022 Lipper Fund Award mutual fund and ETF winners

Quant funds snap up shares in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Indices

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Dividend investing

number cruncher

18 oil and gas stocks with healthy dividends and attractive valuations

investor clinic

Why I’m buying Canadian banks when others are fearful

U.S. dividend funds see biggest quarterly outflows in over 2 years

ESG investing

Asia and Australia target greenwashing as companies risk penalties

Canadian Sustainability Standards Board names chair, directors

U.S. Republicans widen challenge to fund managers on ESG

Value investing

Why value investors can still outperform the market: An excerpt from a new book by Dr. George Athanassakos

Gordon Pape: ETFs to consider as market shifts to value investing

opinion

Value vs growth investing – a distinction without a difference

Biff Matthews and Doug McCutcheon

Earnings

tax matters

The top 6 blunders to avoid when filing your tax return

Tim Cestnick
Tim Cestnick
opinion

Shares in this Canadian retailer have plummeted and now seem deeply undervalued

Robert Tattersall
Robert Tattersall

What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Sign up for investing newsletters

All newsletters

Carrick on Money

Protect your money with Rob Carrick’s proven personal finance advice on saving and investing.

Globe Investor

Money-making ideas, insight and market analysis from The Globe’s investment experts and journalists.

Market Update

A timely summary of the markets and stocks on the move, conveniently sent before the open, at noon and at the close.

Retirement

Rethink retirement with this week’s top headlines and features.

All market data (will open in new tab) is provided by Barchart Solutions. Copyright © 2023.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. For exchange delays and terms of use, please read disclaimer (will open in new tab).