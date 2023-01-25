Globe Investor

Skip to main content
Bank of Canada delivers quarter-point rate hike, signals pause to further increases
The announcement, which had been widely expected by markets, brings the BoC’s policy rate to 4.5%; central bank says it ‘expects to hold the policy rate at its current level’ while assessing the impact of cumulative increases
Bank of Canada predicts further dip in home prices after delivering quarter-point rate hike
‘We suspect the bank will begin to cut in September’: How the Street and money markets are reacting as the BoC signals pause to rate hikes
BMO analyst likes utilities over pipelines in the yield-heavy energy infrastructure sector
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Market movers: Stocks that saw action on Wednesday - and why
Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.5%, but plans to pause on hikes for now
Bank of Canada delivered a quarter-point hike Wednesday, making it the eighth consecutive rate increase. Governor Tiff Macklem has signaled a pause, but the bank said it would leave the door open to more hikes “if necessary”
Oil sands execs say they can’t invest in decarbonization any faster, despite profits
Contra Guys: Can a telecom company steer investors through economic uncertainties?
Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann
Canadian dollar steadies ahead of expected rate hike
What to do about housing affordability amid high interest rates
Options like mortgage payment deferral, amortization extensions, and special payment arrangements are all being assessed and will likely continue to evolve

Fund manager challenges the conventional wisdom of investors. Plus, how to get more income from your bond holdings
The close: Stocks slightly red as weak corporate guidance fuels recession fears, BoC hikes rates
What every Canadian investor needs to know today
BlackRock’s iShares regains pole position from rival Vanguard
Seven Canadian equity funds with positive returns in a tough year
‘Lightly levered’ and yield-focused single stock ETFs among new funds in December as fixed income products remain investor favourite
The 2022 Lipper Fund Award top mutual fund and ETF group winners
The 2022 Lipper Fund Award mutual fund and ETF winners
Quant funds snap up shares in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway
Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX
With split shares, that fat dividend is no free lunch
Why your dividend stocks could use another look
Do fossil fuels have a place in responsible investments?
Focus for Mackenzie’s new CEO is on ‘winning’ retail investment, partnerships, distribution
Nine terms you need to know to be a more responsible investor
Why value investors can still outperform the market: An excerpt from a new book by Dr. George Athanassakos
Gordon Pape: ETFs to consider as market shifts to value investing
Value vs growth investing – a distinction without a difference
Biff Matthews and Doug McCutcheon
Tesla CEO says demand is double production rate as price cuts trigger interest
Shopify raises service plan fees after leaving them ‘largely unchanged’ for 12 years
