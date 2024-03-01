Significant strides in the implementation of new technologies have brought the minerals industry to the point where Raffi Jabrayan, vice-president, business development and commercial sales at Exyn Technologies Inc., envisions “the fully autonomous mine becoming a reality in our lifetime.”
Just five years ago, the industry was in “the early stages of the transformation journey,” says Mr. Jabrayan. “But now, it is well on its way: there are many different types of technologies being used – from complete robotics and autonomous vehicles to analytic tools – and artificial intelligence is also starting to come in.”
A key area of impact relates to the gathering and analyzing of data to enhance communication, safety and decision-making, he says. “For example, mining operations would previously rely on the mining team going down and bringing up information at the end of the shift. This would then be analyzed overnight so the data could be ready for next day’s shift.”
Now, when data is gathered, it can be analyzed and ready within an hour, Mr. Jabrayan explains. “This means shift supervisors can make decisions immediately. When a controlled blast takes place, for example, they have the data available on their tablets. They can see things like fragmentation patterns and know whether the correct amount of explosives was used.”
With the goal to enable data-driven transformation for mining and exploration companies, Exyn Technologies is “at the forefront of information gathering,” he says. “We have autonomous robots, including drones and ground-based vehicles, going into areas that are either difficult or unsafe for humans.”
Information of different types and formats – including coming from light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology as well as high-definition video – is then integrated into maps, 3D models and other project-specific presentations and calculations.
Beyond providing these actionable insights, the company also focuses on “data storage, data management and data analytics, with the goal to land on an end-to-end solution,” says Mr. Jabrayan. “Due to the wide variety of factors, such as location, temperature, altitude, geology, mining methods and more, we have to find that sweet spot – and come up with products and technologies that can be applied in different scenarios.”
Whether the project relates to a new exploration or an assessment of a location mined out decades ago, “our machines are capable of doing both,” he says, adding that Exyn Technologies’ solutions attract a wide range of clients, from multinational mining corporations to enterprises with a single mine.
Headquartered in Philadelphia, with offices in Toronto, Sudbury and internationally, Exyn Technologies has developed a global reach, and Mr. Jabrayan predicts that demand for such services will only grow.
“Mining methods are changing; digital twins are being created and short interval control is becoming a reality. When you have access to data in real time, this allows quick, evidence-based decision-making,” he says. “To benefit from data solutions, you don’t have to be among the leaders, who started using drones and autonomous robots over half a decade ago.
“But if you’re not a fast follower, you will soon be left behind,” Mr. Jabrayan adds. “Look out for some interesting developments coming up. There are some exciting solutions on the horizon from Exyn Technologies and the whole industry.”
