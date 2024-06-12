CIBC poll shows how Canadians are feeling about rising mortgage costs

First-time buyers are not the only Canadians concerned about the housing market amid higher interest rates. Existing homeowners with mortgages are also concerned about current economic conditions, a recent survey from CIBC reveals.
“It is certainly a challenging time,” says Carissa Lucreziano, vice-president of financial and investment advice at CIBC and host of CIBC Smart Advice, a popular Canadian personal finance podcast.
“Canadians are feeling anxious when it comes to their mortgages, whether it’s making their current payments or facing renewal at higher rates.”
Among those surveyed who are considering buying soon, 76 per cent state they are pushing back their timelines due to higher costs. As well, nearly three-quarters of Canadian homeowner respondents indicate higher costs have negatively affected their ability to make mortgage payments.
Variable-rate mortgage holders hit hardest by rate hikes
Variable-rate mortgage holders have likely felt the most stress, given their payments are immediately affected when interest rates rise, says Ms. Lucreziano. Most homeowners with mortgages have five-year terms at a fixed rate, and many locked in when rates were at historical lows before the Bank of Canada began hiking interest rates in March 2022.
The CIBC survey suggests, however, that a large number of fixed-rate mortgage holders may not fully grasp the impact of paying higher interest rates, with about 50 per cent of respondents in this group stating they do not think an increase will affect their finances substantially.
“Some might be underestimating the impact an increase will have on their budget,” Ms. Lucreziano says. “While others may be anticipating a rate cut before their mortgage renews.”
Bank of Canada’s recent rate cut brings mixed feelings
On June 5, the Bank of Canada cut interest rates to 4.75 per cent (down 25 basis points), citing “sustained evidence” that inflation is easing. While this opens the door to the possibility of more rate cuts this year and next, Ms. Lucreziano notes that there is no certainty that it will happen.
“Simply put, it’s hard to predict rates,” Ms. Lucreziano says. “[That’s why] early planning is key to successfully navigating renewal.”
First step: Assess your household finances
The CIBC survey found that Canadian mortgage holders are looking at a variety of options to ease their payment pain, including 21 per cent considering a lump sum payment on their mortgage and 10 per cent seeking to extend the amortization period. Another option to consider would be opting for a shorter mortgage term (such as 1-2 years) and paying at a higher rate, enabling homeowners to react to a possible rate drop in the near future.
“Typically, it’s best to get started [with planning] about six to eight months before your mortgage renews,” says Ms. Lucreziano.
A good first step is getting a firm grasp on household finances, she adds. “It cannot be said enough the importance of having a budget whether you are a homeowner with a fixed or variable rate mortgage, or you’re buying a first home.”
Part of your planning can involve doing a little financial forecasting using online tools. The CIBC Smart Advice hub offers budgeting tools to help you build a cash flow plan and mortgage calculators to help you better understand how higher interest rates could affect your finances.
But while online tools can be helpful resources to kickstart your planning, expert advice is critical, Ms. Lucreziano says. Because everyone has different goals, talking to a CIBC advisor can ensure homeowners take the action that works best for them.
“More than anything, you should connect with an advisor to start a comprehensive discussion about your mortgage that takes into account your entire financial situation.”
A plan tailored to your needs
Whether it’s a financial planner or mortgage specialist, an advisor will help you build a detailed plan for renewal or refinancing, finding the option that best suits your individual situation, Ms. Lucreziano says.
They can help you navigate the many mortgage options, including choosing whether to renew early, selecting the right term (from six months to 10 years) and considering programs for first-time buyers, such as the RRSP Home Buyers’ Plan and the new First Home Savings Account (FHSA). CIBC also has offers that provide cash back on select mortgages when buying a home or switching your mortgage from another institution to CIBC.
Ms. Lucreziano adds that it’s not just about mortgage payments. It’s about the complete financial picture – from paying off the mortgage to saving for your kids’ post-secondary education to retiring comfortably. Depending on your circumstances, questions to ask might include: How would a higher mortgage payment impact your finances? Are there other high-interest debts you could consolidate into your mortgage to decrease your overall borrowing costs?
While you may need to adjust how you save in the short term, an advisor can help ensure that you’re not sacrificing any long-term objectives, Ms. Lucreziano adds.
“Connect with an advisor to talk about your situation. They can help you build a plan with a concise roadmap that factors in all your financial goals,” she says.
“That way, you will understand your situation more clearly, feel better prepared and likely a lot less stressed.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with CIBC. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.