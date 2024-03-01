With control over a strategic land package of approximately 1,600 square kilometres of exploration ground in some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec, Probe Gold is in a strong position to run its programs in 2024.
“From our formation in 2015, following the acquisition of our predecessor by Newmont (Goldcorp), we’ve been successful in building another world-class gold deposit in Canada,” says David Palmer, president and CEO, Probe Gold, an exploration company headquartered in Toronto.
Probe Gold has over five million ounces in gold resource in Val-d’Or – along with access to critical infrastructure, including roads, power and rail. What’s more, the company’s core projects are located in Quebec, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world.
Probe Gold’s flagship asset, the Novador Gold project, includes the Monique, Pascalis and Courvan deposits. Preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of the project in 2021 indicated average annual gold production of 207,000 ounces over a mine life of 12.5 years and average all-in sustaining costs of US$965 per ounce, with an updated PEA expected this quarter.
“The Novador project in Val-d’Or has grown into a large-scale development opportunity, which still has significant exploration upside for future growth,” says Mr. Palmer, adding that the company is well funded, with roughly $25-million in cash on its balance sheet.
“We take pride in our achievements in Val-d’Or and see a promising future for our project and the benefits it can provide to surrounding communities,” he adds. “Probe is committed to creating a sustainable project that will generate a positive impact for all stakeholders, and we will continue to work towards a project Canadians can be proud of.”
Produced by Randall Anthony Communications with the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada. The Globe’s Editorial Department was not involved.