Canada can become a world leader in supplying critical minerals for the green transition. But to make that leap, the sector needs to harness made-in-Canada financial incentives and gain widespread public support.
“If Canada is going to seize this critical moment, it needs public support,” said Raymond Goldie, president, Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC). “We’ve got to help Canadians understand the critical role minerals have in every part of modern life, in powering the technologies of a green, low-carbon future – and how reliance on foreign sources only exacerbates the issues at hand.”
Canada, the second-largest nation on Earth, hosts nearly every type of geology and has vast under-explored areas that represent massive potential for new discoveries of deposits that span the list for the critical minerals needed both at home and around the world, explains Mr. Goldie. “We have centuries-old mining camps and a wealth of knowledge in finding, financing and extracting minerals and metals and connecting them to markets.”
Beyond realizing economic opportunities, a move to ramp up domestic critical mineral production also represents social and environmental benefits, he adds. “We can make a conscious choice to develop new mines and processing capacity at home, closer to Canadian end-users, and guided by regulations that ensure impacts are minimized.
“If we wait for other nations to deliver mineral products to our shores, they may come with greater social and environmental costs and production-related emissions – and without Canada benefiting from the economic development that comes with responsible mineral exploration, mining and processing.”
Market demand
Generating carbon-free electricity, whether with hydro dams, nuclear reactors, wind or solar farms or other renewable sources, “requires a myriad of metals and minerals to build the structures, technological controls and capacity to transmit power from one point to another and to store it for efficient use,” notes Mr. Goldie.
Eliminating carbon from the energy grid and expanding electric vehicle (EV) markets rely on new emission-free sources of power and an integrated infrastructure to connect homes and businesses, he explains. “It’s not just about replacing internal combustion engine [ICE] vehicles with EVs, we must replace the energy used by ICE vehicles as well as build capacity to transmit this [clean] energy to hundreds of thousands of new vehicles.”
The transmission of electricity requires substantial amounts of aluminum and copper. The challenge also calls for new sources for metals like copper, nickel, lead and zinc – in addition to the primary metals used in EVs, such as lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements, Mr. Goldie says. “Recycling can play a significant role in meeting future demand, but it will fall short due to the scale of the transition.”
Made-in-Canada solutions
Another advantage comes from Canada’s global leadership “in mineral finance, with a well-evolved financial services ecosystem connecting industry and investors,” says Mr. Goldie. “And we have a very comprehensive and transparent regulatory environment.”
Flow-through shares combined with the new Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC), Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF) and clean manufacturing input tax credits form an end-to-end incentive suite, which is unique to Canada, he says. “These financial incentives put our industry in a strong leadership position in discovering and bringing new sources of critical minerals online.”
Yet there are also roadblocks impeding the sector’s forward momentum, he adds. “If the world needs to produce metals like copper, nickel, zinc and lithium at rates that are multiples of current levels, one might assume commodity prices would be on a continuous upward track, and there would be a wealth of capital on offer for mineral exploration and development. However, this scenario is not playing out.”
In 2023, equity investment into the mineral industry was at one of the lowest recorded levels in a decade, says Mr. Goldie, who advocates for “made-in-Canada policy solutions, which can go a long way to overcome the challenges for mineral explorers and developers to raise capital. Great examples include federal government tax credits.”
PDAC’s recommendations to the federal government include: renewing the mineral exploration tax credit (METC) beyond its current March 2024 expiry date, aligning CMETC and METC eligibility periods, and adjusting the capital gains treatment of flow-through shares to make it a viable option for more Canadian investors.
“We’re also encouraging government to establish a new expense category that would allow companies to use flow-through funds to assess economic and social potential and create feasibility studies of developing new mines in Canada,” he says. “This would help many companies span the investment gap that typically exists between deposit discovery and mine development.”
Advocacy and support
Realizing the considerable potential associated with mining and exploration requires “Canadians to understand that critical minerals are required for every aspect of decarbonizing our economy,” Mr. Goldie says. “We can build new mines and infrastructure that have sustainability at their core and keep in mind that few, if any, long-term benefits will come from over-reliance on foreign mineral and metal sources.”
An example of PDAC’s support for industry is e3, the first framework for responsible mineral exploration. Launched two decades ago, “it is now globally accepted as the gold standard for guides to exploration,” he says. “Over the years, the program was enhanced and evolved into e3Plus.
“We’re excited to relaunch the program under a new brand: Driving Responsible Exploration [DRE]. DRE provides guidance on environmental, social, health and safety best practices and has grown to include social and economic impact studies, a greenhouse gas calculator and more.”
The current environment presents a wealth of opportunities not only for the mineral industry but also the many stakeholders it impacts and society overall, and Mr. Goldie recommends we “seize the moment.”
