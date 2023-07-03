Open this photo in gallery:

1 “Real Estate Markets, Financial Stability and Macroprudential Policy,” Jan Hannes Lang, Markus Behn, Barbara Jarmulska, Marco Lo Duca, ECB, 10/10/2022.

2 Ibid.

3 “Crisis Radar Falls On Fault Lines In Europe’s Commercial Property,” Chiara Elisei, Dhara Ranasinghe, Reuters, 20/4/2023. Accessed via the Internet Archive.

4 FactSet, as of 27/4/2023.

5 Ibid.

6 Source: Eurostat, as of 8/5/2023. Dwelling investment as a percentage of eurozone GDP, 2022.

7 “EBA Thematic Note – Residential Real Estate Exposures of EU Banks: Risks and Mitigants,” European Banking Authority, 10/10/2022 and See note 3.

8 Source: Bank for International Settlements. Statement based on euro area residential property prices, quarterly, 31/3/2020 – 31/12/2022.

9 “Europe’s Offices Eye Same Fate As NYC If Values Drop, Rates Rise,” Susan Munden, Bloomberg, 6/4/2023. Accessed via the Internet Archive.

10 “The Impact of Rising Mortgage Rates on the Euro Area Housing Market,” Niccolò Battistini, Johannes Gareis, Moreno Roma, ECB, 22/9/2022.

11 “Euro Area Bank Interest Rate Statistics: January 2023,” ECB, 3/3/2023.

12 “What Is The Capital Gains Tax Rate In Germany?” Expat Tax, as of 11/5/2023.

13 “‘Lots Of Us Are Very Anxious’: Why Britain’s Buy-To-Let Landlords Are Selling,” Sarah Marsh, The Guardian, 24/2/2023.