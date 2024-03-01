The soaring global demand for graphite, a key component in electric vehicle batteries, has positioned Quebec-based Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) to become a leading supplier of the sought-after mineral.
Cementing this leadership role are recent multi-year binding offtake agreements with two anchor customers, Panasonic Energy and GM, as well as resulting initial investments of US$50-million, with contemplated future funding of US$275-million. This solid commercial backing enables NMG to advance its fully integrated ore-to-battery-materials graphite operation, the first of its kind in North America.
Discovered in 2015, NMG’s Matawinie property, located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 kilometres north of Montreal, contains 61.6 million tonnes of probable reserves in a mine with a 25-year lifespan, making it one of the world’s largest graphite deposits outside of China, which controls 99 per cent of spherical graphite production for battery manufacturing.
Historically, the traditional market for graphite was relatively small – approximately one million tonnes annually – for applications such as pencil lead and small electronic devices, but electric vehicle battery manufacturers have pushed demand into the many millions of tonnes, says NMG president and CEO Eric Desaulniers.
“Our Matawinie Mine project demonstrates exceptional potential due to its significant high-purity mineral reserve and low-cost operational model,” Mr. Desaulniers notes. “And we have the ‘Quebec advantage’ – a skilled workforce, high-quality infrastructure, including paved roads and hydroelectricity, as well as the dynamic regional business ecosystem, all of which provide a solid base for the development of the property.”
Graphite sourced from NMG’s Matawinie property constitutes a high-purity, battery-grade material to supply the lithium-ion industry.
NMG’s proposed value-added operations will be located in an industrial park and near a major shipping port in Bécancour, Quebec, on the Saint Lawrence River. “The robust local infrastructure provides us with direct supply of required chemicals in addition to affordable hydroelectricity, a skilled workforce and a multi-modal logistical base in proximity to U.S. and European markets,” he says.
NMG’s commitment to sustainability means the company is going beyond traditional mining practices as it develops the Matawinie property and ramps up production at Bécancour.
“The energy revolution is accelerating. For this transition to be sustainable, the world needs ESG-conscious leaders to develop holistic solutions that benefit both communities and the environment,” says Mr. Desaulniers. “Our business model supports both global decarbonization efforts and our vision of a sustainable future for today’s and tomorrow’s generations.”
NMG, he adds, is committed to creating value at every level. “Carbon neutrality is not a goal but a foundation. The same applies to good governance and our partnership with First Nations and local communities. Mining and processing a limited natural resource like graphite is a privilege that requires a high level of responsibility from our teams and business partners to engage in ethical, environmentally sound and sustainable practices.”
From its all-electric operations and innovative tailings management to advanced clean processing technologies, NMG has created a responsible business model that captures the company’s vision of a greener future: it is already carbon neutral and is working toward a complete transition to net zero by 2030.
This operating model, a world’s first for an open-pit mine, represents a potential reduction of over 300,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions over the mine’s lifespan. “When it comes to developing and operating our projects, our goal is to limit our environmental footprint, maximize the contribution of our products to a low-carbon world and seek opportunities to foster a circular economy,” says Mr. Desaulniers.
With the recent acquisition of the Lac Guéret graphite deposit in northern Quebec, NMG has secured another world-class asset that will underpin NMG’s planned phase-3 expansion; the Uatnan Mining Project. NMG is projected to become the largest natural graphite producer in North America, fully integrated from ore to anode material, and with demonstrated sustainability performance.
Produced by Randall Anthony Communications with the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada. The Globe’s Editorial Department was not involved.