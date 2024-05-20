How upskilling loans for immigrants ‘empower Canada’

Anoopriya Ramachandran wanted to continue her career as a software engineer when she moved to Toronto in 2018 from her home country of India. Soon after arriving, she faced a hurdle: she needed Canadian training before she was able to work in her field.
Upskilling takes money, and she and her husband were already living off their savings. Without long-established credit in Canada or sufficient collateral, it seemed almost impossible to get a loan, which compounded the challenges of living in her new country.
Then Ms. Ramachandran heard about Windmill Microlending, which gives loans to Canadian newcomers for the purposes of getting reaccredited in their profession or embarking on a new one. The not-for-profit organization offers clients loans at lower interest rates than other financial institutions. Its aim is to get skilled immigrants into the Canadian workforce doing the work they were trained for.
“It was really helpful for us getting the loan from Windmill,” says Ms. Ramachandran, who used the money to complete a bridging program at Humber College and quickly landed a software engineering position.
Many of the immigrants and refugees who arrive in Canada can find their dreams stalled. Though well-trained, their credentials aren’t always recognized in Canada, and they often have no choice but to work in low-paying survival jobs. When newcomers can re-enter their chosen field, that benefits them, their families and Canada.
“Let’s be honest, Canada doesn’t make it easy for newcomers to contribute their skills,” says Claudia Hepburn, Windmill’s chief executive officer. “We have complex systems for reaccreditation, a heavy emphasis on Canadian work experience and reaccreditation costs that are often unaffordable for those with limited savings.”
Since 2005, Windmill Microlending has approved more than 10,000 loans. The average loan request is around $11,000 and is typically repaid within three to four years. Former Windmill loan recipients are now working across Canada as engineers, teachers, IT professionals, doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists and medical technologists.
The organization reports that clients’ incomes typically triple from the pre-application stage to the end of the loan period. Beyond the benefits to them and their families, their new employment status contributes to their communities and helps fill labour gaps.
“Today, we face economic challenges due to demographic shifts such as an aging population transitioning out of working years, and labour shortages across multiple sectors, from health care to education to IT,” says Ms. Hepburn. “We need skilled immigrants to bolster our workforce and employ them to their full potential to maintain national productivity and growth.”
Statistics Canada reports that recent immigrants make up nearly half of the growth of Canadians with bachelor’s degrees or higher. Yet, more than a quarter of immigrants with foreign advanced degrees are working in jobs that do not require that level of education.
That’s bad news for the Canadian economy.
“While Canada is great at attracting immigrants, it struggles in using their skills, leaving much unrealized potential on the table,” says a recent report by international accounting firm RMS. “Underutilization undermines households’ earnings and consumer spending, amplifies talent shortages and stunts productivity growth, costing the economy billions of dollars annually.”
Another study from RBC showed that bringing immigrants up to the wage and employment levels of those born in Canada could increase the country’s gross domestic product by upwards of $50-billion. Plus, higher income among these workers means higher taxes paid.
Getting a Windmill loan is designed to be easy, with staff on hand to help with every step. Potential clients start with an eligibility quiz, then proceed to a short application form. They then meet with a Windmill coach to build a learning and career success plan. The entire process, from application to loan review and approval, could be as short as one week.
Windmill’s loans cover not only the cost of tuition and exams, but also the indirect costs of a career upgrade, like childcare, transportation and living expenses.
“We understand that a lot goes into passing exams and we want to make sure our clients have the peace of mind to study,” says Ms. Hepburn.
Beyond loans, Windmill offers financial literacy training, career resources and a mentorship program, to help clients navigate the hurdles to professional integration.
In Ms. Ramachandran’s case, her client success coach provided her with the motivation to pursue her course and look into suitable job opportunities. With no friends or family close by, the coach’s words of support were much needed. Ms. Ramachandran is currently in her dream job and is grateful for the culture she finds herself working in. “It’s all about the good people here.”
Her story of prosperity is one that Windmill aims to repeat again and again. “Our hope is that one day all immigrants will have the opportunity to pursue their careers and contribute fully to their communities,” says Ms. Hepburn. “When we empower immigrants, we empower Canada.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Windmill Microlending. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.