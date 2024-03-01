BGC Engineering Inc. is a company built on applied earth science expertise, with more than three decades of experience in geotechnical consulting and innovation leadership that has produced a software platform, called Cambio, to assess and manage risk in critical infrastructure.
Now, the Vancouver-based engineering consulting company is making this powerful tool more broadly available by launching an independent company, Cambio Earth Systems Inc., targeting users in sectors from mining, pipelines and transportation to energy and communities.
“We bring together diverse data from multiple sources and provide analytical and visualization tools that enable operators of infrastructure to make better, faster, risk-informed decisions,” says Jason Krause, CEO of the new firm, a member of the BGC Group of Companies.
BGC is a Canadian success story, growing from a two-person startup in 1990 to a global consultancy with more than 750 staff, he says. BGC’s position as a thought leader and its culture of innovation led to Cambio, which over 20 years has extended BGC’s impact “well beyond our similar-sized peers in the industry.”
With the increasing uncertainty of a changing climate, there is an ever-greater need for a software platform that integrates data from sources such as Earth-observation imagery, drone photogrammetry, instrumentation and climate histories and forecasts. Cambio delivers improved risk analytics, monitoring, surveillance and mitigation investment planning, Mr. Krause explains.
Cambio supports the full mining lifecycle – from feasibility studies and open-pit design to closure planning – and is especially critical for tailings storage facilities or dams, which are coming under more scrutiny and regulatory control. It digitizes workflows and builds a long-term digital knowledge base required by new standards.
Mr. Krause says such capabilities “keep infrastructure safe, the community safe and the environment safe.” As a purpose-driven company, he notes, “we can have a broader impact on a greater area, with more assets and more operators, if we deploy this software more widely.”
Cambio is already used by some 100 organizations to monitor more than 500,000 kilometres of linear assets and multiple mine sites, he says. Cambio Earth Systems is quickly scaling internationally, Mr. Krause adds, because “critical infrastructure is everywhere.”
