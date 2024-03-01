Of the 118 elements in the periodic table, 99 have been found in Kazakhstan, making the Central Asian country one of the richest in the world for its natural resources. It is the world’s largest uranium producer – responsible for more than 40 per cent of global output – and home to the second-largest uranium deposits in the world.
Further, Kazakhstan boasts 90 types of minerals with a total of 8,720 deposits. It is the global leader in tungsten and the world’s second-largest producer of chromium, lead and zinc. It also has extensive coal, iron, copper, barite and cobalt reserves, to name just a few.
Out of the 34 critical raw minerals identified by the European Union, 19 are produced in Kazakhstan. These minerals are essential for manufacturing numerous key technologies from electric vehicles to wind turbines, making Kazakhstan an increasingly attractive partner for the EU and other major powers in the global green transition.
In its quest to open up to the world, Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has undertaken significant reforms in recent years to enhance democracy, bolster the rule of law and promote an attractive investment climate.
These efforts aren’t going unnoticed. In 2022, Kazakhstan attracted its largest-ever amount of foreign investment, reaching $28-billion. That number is forecast to rise considerably in the coming years. The Government of Kazakhstan expects to attract at least $150-billion of foreign investment into the country.
To further incentivize foreign direct investment, the government has implemented the creation of special economic zones and investment preferences for specific industries.— Nazira Nurbayeva, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Kazakhstan
Open for business
Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapaev says the country plays a significant role in the global economy. “In terms of critically important materials and some rare earth elements, Kazakhstan holds a substantial place on the world stage as a leading producer. Our country plays a key role in the production of copper, recognized as an important element in the global economic space,” he says. “Additionally, Kazakhstan is actively involved in the extraction of elements such as beryllium, thallium and neodymium, as well as titanium, which are already being supplied to European Union markets.”
Mr. Sharlapaev specifies that to simplify the process of attracting investments and to increase transparency, the procedure for issuing licences for subsoil use has been automated through a unified platform: minerals.gov.kz.
To explain the growing interest in Kazakhstan, Nazira Nurbayeva, deputy minister of foreign affairs, points to the many recent changes made by the government to show the country is open for business.
“Kazakhstan’s commitment to economic diversification, especially in technology, mining, agriculture and renewable energy, expands the investment opportunities available,” she says. “To further incentivize foreign direct investment, the government has implemented the creation of special economic zones and investment preferences for specific industries.”
Ms. Nurbayeva adds that simplified visa policies, such as visa-free entry and electronic visa options for citizens of certain countries help facilitate international business.
Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan’s national operator for uranium exports and imports, highlights geography as another important factor. The country’s strategically vital location as the bridge between Europe and Asia is a key contributor to the success of its booming mining industry, in addition to its investor-friendly policies.
“Kazakhstan’s ongoing economic reforms and efforts to diversify its economy further enhance its appeal as a favourable investment location,” says Mr. Yussupov. “The future of the mining industry appears to be robust.”
Among the businesses investing in Kazakhstan are several Canadian companies. One of these, Cameco, a global provider of uranium fuel, has been operating in Kazakhstan for 30 years.
“The investment climate in Kazakhstan has clearly been favourable for Cameco and for other Canadian companies,” says Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel. “Canada is ranked among Kazakhstan’s top 15 largest investment partners. Canadian companies are also participating in more than 170 enterprises operating in Kazakhstan. These are all good indicators of strong economic activity.”
Dauletbek Kussainov, Kazakh ambassador to Canada, considers it a core part of his job to boost Canadian investment in Kazakhstan. He’ll do part of that outreach at PDAC 2024, where the country will once again have its own booth.
“Canada’s mining know-how combined with Kazakhstan’s mineral resources is a winning combination,” the ambassador says.
Rapid changes
Kazakhstan’s potential is increasingly being noticed across the mining world. “Kazakhstan is one of the more well-endowed places in the world for critical minerals,” says Darren Klinck, president and director of Arras Minerals Corp., a junior mining company that is solely invested in Kazakhstan at the moment. “The country is open for business; it’s open for investment, open to build mines; it’s supportive of mineral extraction, which is becoming more and more difficult around the world, despite the fact that leaders everywhere are talking about the importance of critical minerals.”
Mr. Klinck, who has travelled and worked in over 100 countries, says he can’t think of a better place to work right now. He lauds the current president’s mission to modernize the country and hopes to be part of that process as Kazakhstan’s honorary consul in Vancouver, B.C. He applauds the leaders of the country for listening when investors advise them on the best steps to take to attract more investment.
Kazakhstan’s ongoing economic reforms and efforts to diversify its economy further enhance its appeal as a favourable investment location.— Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom
Don Streu, president and CEO of Condor Petroleum Inc., says the introduction of the Astana Financial Centre, a financial hub in the capital that was part of the former president’s “100 concrete steps” toward institutional reforms, has made investment more attractive.
“It gives people comfort,” Mr. Streu says. “And if you become involved with the IFC, there are certain tax breaks you can realize over the life of your project, and from an investment standpoint, it becomes pretty attractive. We’ve been pretty pleased with it.”
The workforce there is also impressive, says Mr. Streu. “We’ve had up to 90 employees in Kazakhstan and we’ve only ever had one expat. [This] speaks widely to the capability of the people; 10 years ago, there was a lot of bureaucracy. It’s much better now.”
Yuri Savguira, senior engagement officer with Hatch Ltd., an engineering, professional services and project management firm in the mining sector, agrees the country has been working hard to reform its business environment and mining law.
“The reform to mining law and practices has brought Kazakhstan closer to what is commonly seen in other Western countries as it applies to information disclosure, licensing and investment security,” Mr. Savguira says, adding that he sees continuous growth in the future.
Produced by Randall Anthony Communications with the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada. The Globe’s Editorial Department was not involved.