In 2022, Canadians lost just over $530-million to fraud and cyber schemes, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), an increase from $383-million in 2021.
According to Jeff Horncastle, acting client and communications outreach officer for the CAFC, this only represents the population who reported their losses. He estimates the figures only cover up to 10 per cent of actual losses.
“We also estimate that around 20 per cent of those people (who reported losses) were seniors,” says Mr. Horncastle.
While many older adults are familiar with the basics of cybersecurity — such as using strong passwords and multi-factor authentication — there are still forms of protection that need to be explored to keep cyber criminals from prospering, experts say.
While it can be overwhelming to think about cybersecurity if someone is going to put information online, they have to be prepared to protect it, explains Adam Evans, senior vice-president and chief information security officer at RBC.
Here are seven key steps seniors can take to reduce the chances of being victims of digital scams:
Be proactive
“The most important thing is to take a proactive role in protecting yourself,” stresses Mr. Evans. “This hasn’t changed in 40 or 50 years. When you were younger, you were taught how to take care of yourself on the way to and from school, you don’t talk to strangers. I think the problem today, obviously, is it’s a very different landscape online and there’s so many things that are out there.”
Nearly half (49 per cent) of survey respondents 55 and up who reported being uncomfortable with cybersecurity or cyber hygiene, feel that technology is changing too fast and that it’s not always safe and secure. Others cited the fact that it’s too complicated (28 per cent) and that they don’t have anyone to teach them (19 per cent).
“The interesting tension between these two things is, you have a younger generation that’s really good at technology consumption, but doesn’t necessarily understand the pitfalls,” says Mr. Evans. “The older generation has a healthy level of skepticism but is using these technologies more and more. Neither group focuses on the full spectrum of how to protect themselves in this evolving technical landscape.”
Avoid clicking on unknown links
Avoid clicking on links, even if you get a message from someone you think is a trusted source, like a service provider, government agency or even a friend, on social media or email. The best thing to do is to confirm the legitimacy of the communication by giving them a call on the phone and look up the phone number yourself.
This may seem like a natural step, but only 74 per cent of people aged 55 or older check the legitimacy of an email or text, according to RBC’s recent cybersecurity survey that polled Canadians aged 18 and up about their online habits and cyber awareness.
Stay educated and advance with the technology
Technology is constantly evolving, and seniors can’t stand still. It’s important to do some research and get prepared for the changing technology because cybercriminals only have to be right once to gain access to a person’s information, so everyone must remain on the offensive.
“You have to run security software, you have to make sure that you’ve got protections like multi-factor authentication turned on, those sorts of things,” says Mr. Evans. “That goes a long way in helping combat the threats that fraudsters are targeting.”
Step up your online game
While security software and multi-factor authentication are now considered basic online hygiene — around 74 per cent of those 55 and older report using them — for added protection, seniors should also consider using a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN hides your IP address when connecting to a network, protects your data and browsing history and makes you appear anonymous. That makes it harder for scammers to target you.
Check your security settings
Technology companies are constantly tinkering with their privacy policies, tools and apps. Make sure you regularly review the security settings of products such as email or social media accounts and ensure only your chosen groups can see your status updates and photos. This is especially true when downloading and using new apps or registering new accounts on websites.
Many people know they should take these steps, but doing them is another story, explains Evans. “The key is taking the time to follow through. There are many tools out there that make it easy and cost-effective to make these changes, like a password manager, which helps store and secure the many passwords everyone has.
Beware of the signs
Taking these steps is not always going to keep the bad guys out, but it will make it harder for them to get in. It’s important to know the signs of a cyber breach and know what to do in the event it happens. Seniors need to monitor their accounts regularly so they can spot when something is abnormal.
“If you notice an increased number of suspicious emails in your inbox, like phishing campaigns, it usually means something may have happened,” says Mr. Evans. “It could be innocuous, but more severe cases would be suspicious purchases on your online shopping account or credit card.”
Develop an action plan
If something bad happens you should know exactly what steps to take to restore your privacy. This can include changing all of your passwords, contacting your bank or credit company, or asking a trusted ally for help dealing with the situation.
“Unfortunately, the more places we interact with online, the more points of exposure there happen to be,” says Mr. Evans. “But by taking those extra steps people can ensure they are doing their part to protect themselves.”
