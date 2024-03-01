When the vision of creating a new way to finance mining operations became a reality 20 years ago, the concept of streaming metals was not only novel to mining company executives – they also found it challenging to recognize its potential benefits.
“Today, there’s not a single CFO in any resource company that doesn’t consider streaming as a potential financing option when it comes to accessing external capital to help fund growth or strengthen their balance sheet,” says Randy Smallwood, president and CEO of Vancouver-based Wheaton Precious Metals, one of the world’s leading precious metals streaming companies.
“When we started in this business almost two decades ago, I don’t think we even recognized the value of what we had developed,” says Mr. Smallwood. “One of our biggest achievements is that streaming is now widely accepted by the entire industry and respected for the value it unlocks and the benefits it delivers to not only investors but also to mine operators in terms of accessing capital at a lower cost.”
Wheaton provides capital to companies based on the value of the metal they are mining rather than the value of their equity, which makes streaming popular in a business environment where most resource companies are trading at discounts to their market valuation.
Wheaton has agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements on 18 operating mines and 17 development stage projects. The company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine in Brazil, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Peñasquito mine in Mexico.
In 2023, Wheaton announced more acquisitions than ever before in a single year, with just over $1-billion committed towards helping build mines and grow companies.
“We concluded over 50 per cent of all the transactions that were done in the streaming space, which makes us the dominant player right now,” says Mr. Smallwood. “Going into 2024, we have no debt, and we started the year with a very healthy balance sheet in terms of cash-on-hand.”
He says Wheaton’s objective is to try to keep its balance sheet as efficient as possible by investing cash back into the ground through accretive acquisitions.
“Despite some challenges in 2023, including a strike at Peñasquito, our second-largest asset, which didn’t deliver us silver production for four months, we were still able to show continuous improvement over the course of the year, and we expect to see growth over the next five years based on our current guidance,” says Mr. Smallwood.
Community investment is now virtually a standard practice in mining operations everywhere – and it is spreading beyond the mine operator alone.— Randy Smallwood, President and CEO, Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton expects that a big contribution to the anticipated growth will come from Vale’s Salobo mine, the largest copper deposit ever discovered in Brazil. The low-cost copper-gold mine began operating in May 2012 with a design throughput capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa). Vale has subsequently completed a second phase of construction to expand the mine to 24 Mtpa of mill capacity; and a third phase of expansion to increase capacity to 36 Mtpa once fully ramped up is well underway.
Wheaton’s other asset that outperformed in 2023 was Hudbay Minerals’ Constancia copper, molybdenum, silver and gold mine in Peru, which began production in 2014. “The Hudbay team has done an excellent job of unlocking value at the Constancia operation, and we have seen it outperform relative to expectations,” says Mr. Smallwood.
Another anticipated growth driver for Wheaton will be Artemis Gold’s Blackwater silver-gold project in central British Columbia, which is expected to start production towards the end of 2024. Greenfield projects on Wheaton’s horizon also include B2Gold’s Goose project in Nunavut, which is anticipated to be up and running in early 2025.
“We believe that additional mid-term growth will come from some scheduling of higher grades in the Peñasquito operation and from the Antamina mine in Peru, which is one of the largest, lowest-cost copper mines in the world,” says Mr. Smallwood. “We expect our portfolio of assets will all be contributing to our anticipated growth over the next four years, making these very exciting times.”
Mr. Smallwood says the company’s other major achievement over the past two decades has been spearheading the push for streaming and royalty companies to become more involved in contributing towards community support programs even though they do not operate the mines.
“About 10 years ago, we started co-funding community programs with our partners to help strengthen their own social licence in the belief that if we are getting a benefit from the operation, we have a responsibility to deliver back some sustainable benefits to the communities around the mine that are most impacted by it,” he says. “Community investment is now virtually a standard practice in mining operations everywhere – and it is spreading beyond the mine operator alone.
“We’ve even seen it go a little bit farther in some cases, such as the Vale Foundation in Brazil where other business partners, including equipment and service providers, are also contributing towards their programs to strengthen the benefits that can be delivered to local communities,” adds Mr. Smallwood.
