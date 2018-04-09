A balanced portfolio with just one fund? It can be done

ETF-loving investors who want balance in their portfolios typically cobble together various funds to achieve the right mix of asset classes, sectors and geographic exposures. That would have been relatively easy a decade ago, when the number of exchange-traded funds totalled less than 100 in Canada and only about 1,600 worldwide.

“These days there are hundreds of ETFs in Canada and thousands globally, which makes it more time-consuming to develop a balanced portfolio and easier for do-it-yourself investors to get themselves in trouble trying to get fancy,” says Jason Heath, a certified financial planner and managing director at Objective Financial Partners Inc. in Markham, Ont.

Balanced ETFs may be a better choice for investors, says Mr. Heath. These relatively new products tend to offer greater diversification, with a mix of domestic and international stocks and bonds across a range of sectors.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery The three ETFs recommended here could easily take up 100 per cent of a portfolio, experts say. iStockphoto/iStockPhoto

“You can get balanced ETFs with a variety of mixes, so they’re not necessarily just for the conservative investor,” says Dan Hallett, vice-president and principal at HighView Financial Group, based in Oakville, Ont. “But beyond how conservative or aggressive you are, what makes balanced ETFs really appealing to investors is their simplicity and convenience. You’re really talking about a one-decision product.”

Investors shopping for a balanced ETF should look beyond the widely accepted balanced-portfolio formula of 60 per cent stocks and 40 per cent bonds, says Adam Butler, chief investment officer at ReSolve Asset Management.

“Both stocks and bonds do very poorly together in certain economic environments, for example the 1970s, which was a period of pretty slow growth in the developed world but also very high inflation,” he says. “The way we think about balance is being balanced across all major macroeconomic scenarios, so the idea is to have all asset classes contributing the same amount of risk to the portfolio.”

Ready for a simpler, one-product approach to balancing your portfolio? Mr. Heath, Mr. Hallett and Mr. Butler offer three funds to consider.

iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio Index ETF (CBD)

This portfolio of iShares ETFs gives investors access to Canadian and international stocks and bonds, with a breakdown of about 50 per cent equities, 43 per cent fixed income, 7 per cent alternatives and .05 per cent in cash and derivatives.

“It’s a whole mix of different investments all in one single fund, with a pretty low MER [management expense ratio] of 0.25 per cent,” says Mr. Heath. “And it’s still reasonably plain vanilla to appeal to more conservative investors.”

With its balanced allocation of stocks and bonds, and exposure to a diverse range of sectors and markets, this ETF could easily take up 100 per cent of a portfolio, says Mr. Heath.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In many cases, however, it’s still better to own different types of asset classes in different types of accounts, he says.

“For example, you might be better off holding your highly taxed, low-growth investments, such as bonds, in your RRSP account, and more growth-oriented investments, such as stocks, in your TFSA,” he says of registered retirement savings plans and tax-free savings accounts. For a child’s registered education savings plan (RESP), “you might be tilted more toward fixed income so you can access that money more easily.”

Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio (VBAL)

“In the spirit of simplicity and for the person who truly wants to be hands off, this could be one of the better products,” says Mr. Hallett. “This ETF is really more of a pure indexing approach – this is not something where fund managers are trying to exceed the return of the market.”

Buying the Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio means investing in seven Vanguard ETFs as well as in a number of Canadian stocks outside the ETFs. The fund is split roughly into 60 per cent stocks and 40 per cent bonds.

The majority of investments in VBAL are North American, with Canadian exposure at about 40 per cent and the United States at about 30 per cent. The balance of the fund gives investors access to markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and the Middle East.

“For someone with a larger portfolio, this fund could be a way to invest efficiently within one of their smaller accounts,” says Mr. Hallett. “For someone with a relatively small portfolio and who doesn’t want to be constantly monitoring their asset mix, then this could represent most if not all of their portfolio.”

Story continues below advertisement

Horizons Global Risk Parity ETF (HRA)

Made up largely of Horizons’ own ETFs, this portfolio of funds gives investors exposure to a mix of domestic and global equities, fixed income, commodities and real estate. The fund, which is rebalanced every two weeks, has had an average asset allocation over the past decade of approximately 50 per cent global bonds, 25 per cent global stocks, and the balance in precious metals, commodity-related sectors, and real estate.

“While it contains assets typically considered more risky – for example, global stocks and emerging-markets stocks and bonds – the overall portfolio has very low volatility because the risks in this fund are spread out and diversified,” says Mr. Butler at ReSolve, which manages HRA.

The fund is designed to be a core holding for investors, says Mr. Butler, but it’s also a good substitute for the traditional bond portion of a portfolio.

“It provides similar risk as the bond sleeve in a portfolio, but without the same concentration of risk,” he says.

For this ETF to make a difference in a portfolio, he says, “you probably want to see an allocation in excess of 15 to 20 per cent, but it can make up 100 per cent of an investment portfolio.”