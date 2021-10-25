People walk in front of the the Rogers Building, quarters of Rogers Communications in Toronto, on Oct. 22.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

The dramatic board upheaval at Rogers Communications Inc. is starting to translate into analyst downgrades, amid concerns that uncertainty over leadership at the telecom giant will weigh on the share price.

On Monday TD Securities analyst Vince Valenti slashed his target price for the stock – the price at which he expects the stock will trade within 12 months – to $69 from $76. That amounts to a 10-per-cent cut, though the analyst still lists the stock as a “buy.”

“As much as we like the assets and the improving momentum at Rogers” – including benefits from an upcoming deal to acquire Shaw Communications Inc., giving Rogers a national footprint for its wireless business – “we believe it is necessary to implement a discount on our target price related to this uncertainty on the go-forward management team,” Mr. Valenti said in a note.

Drew McReynolds, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, trimmed his target price on the stock to $72 from $76. He also lowered his recommendation to “sector perform” from “outperform.”

“In our view, functioning governance and family-Board-executive alignment absolutely do matter at this juncture for Rogers with respect to creating value for shareholders from current levels – not just in executing on day-to-day operations but on critical upcoming decisions with respect to proposed remedies on the Shaw transaction, transaction financing, crystallization of any non-telecom assets, a multi-year integration, and key 5G spectrum,” Mr. McReynolds said in a note.

Rogers’ share price has held up reasonably well over the past couple of weeks, even after reports that the company’s chair, Edward Rogers, had attempted to replace chief executive officer Joe Natale – leading to chaotic upheaval within the board of directors.

Yet the share price has trailed that of key peers Telus Corp. and BCE Inc. this year. Part of the reason for this lagging performance, according to analysts, is that Rogers derives a greater share of its profit from roaming charges, which have been slow to return after lockdowns and travel restrictions earlier in the pandemic.

Now, uncertainty about the company’s leadership is emerging as a key threat to performance.

The stock slumped 3.6 per cent at the start of trading Monday. Shaw’s share price also fell 2.1 per cent, widening the discount between the current price and the agree-upon takeover price by $5.55 – almost 14 per cent.

“Collateral damage now seems inevitable, and in our view, will only grow the longer a definitive resolution takes,” Mr. McReynolds said.

This collateral damage, he added, could include less effective management while Rogers is still trying to navigate through the pandemic and at a time when competition within the telecom sector is intensifying. It could also mean a difficult road back to re-establishing confidence around corporate governance at a company still largely controlled by the Rogers family.