Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Sam Island

Content from The Globe’s weekly Retirement newsletter. Sign up here

Canadians are worried about retirement. Fewer than half are confident they will have enough money to retire as planned, according to a Bank of Montreal survey earlier this year.

Planning for your golden years doesn’t have to scare you, writes Report on Business reporter Ian McGugan in this retirement package. Fortunately, the reality of retirement is far, far more positive than people think.

The vast majority of Canadians appear to do just fine after leaving work behind. Seniors are more satisfied with their lives than younger Canadians, Statistics Canada finds. People over age 55 are also less stressed about money issues, according to an index compiled by the financial planning association FP Canada.

Granted, the situation isn’t perfect. Women over age 80 who live alone face particular challenges. Overall, though, the poverty rate among Canadian seniors is substantially lower than among younger Canadians. It is also among the lowest in the world.

If you’re apprehensive about your own retirement, maybe it’s time to take a new look at what lies ahead. These questions will prepare you for your golden years. In the report, McGugan answers the questions and debunks some of the myths. Here, a snapshot of his findings.

Will I be poor and miserable in retirement? Probably not, says McGugan: “Seniors are more satisfied with their lives than those in younger age groups,” a Statistics Canada study published in 2018 concluded.

Do I really need $1.7-million to retire? Let’s start with the good news: It’s not $1.7-million. That rather intimidating figure, McGugan says, was the amount Canadians said was necessary to retire in a poll conducted by the Bank of Montreal earlier this year.

How much income do I need in retirement? In retirement, many monthly expenses – the mortgage, child care costs and saving for retirement – will be in the rear-view mirror, notes McGugan. An ideal income replacement for middle-class families is about 50 to 60 per cent of their peak working incomes, experts say.

What if I’m ready for retirement – but not financially? If you are nearing retirement age, but your savings are not on track, you have options. Option one is working longer, obviously. However, people close to retirement can also take a close look at living costs and trim back on unnecessary expenses.

Read the full article here.

Ready to think about your (eventual) financial freedom?

Introducing Retire Rich Roadmap, a 5-part newsletter course to set you up with the tools you need to think about retirement, whether that’s happening now or in a few decades. Sign up now – each lesson will land in your inbox on Thursday.

Walter, 57, and Nadia, 54, have DB pensions. But can they retire soon with a $330,000 mortgage?

Walter and Nadia are wondering if they should pay off the $330,000 variable-rate mortgage on their $2.2-million southwestern Ontario house.

Walter is 57, Nadia is 54. They have three children who range in age from 21 to 36, with the youngest still living at home.

Walter earns more than $160,000 a year in government and Nadia more than $90,000 a year in health care. They want to retire soon mainly because they can – both have defined benefit workplace pension plans, partly indexed to inflation.

When they retire, they plan to spend a couple of months each year in Europe.

Short term, they wonder if they should pay off the $330,000 variable-rate mortgage on their $2.2-million southwestern Ontario house. They also plan to start giving each of their children an annual Christmas gift of $2,500.

“Will we need to draw from our investments – other than mandatory RRSP/RRIF withdrawals – to maintain our lifestyle?” Walter asks in an e-mail. Their retirement spending goal is $120,000 a year after tax.

In this Financial Facelift, Matthew Sears, a certified financial planner and portfolio manager at CWB Wealth in Toronto, takes a look at Walter and Nadia’s situation.

Want a free financial facelift? E-mail finfacelift@gmail.com.

In case you missed it

Properly documenting your estate wishes will avoid trouble

“I recall reading about the German poet, Heinrich Heine, who died in 1856 and was clearly bitter about his marriage,” writes Tim Cestnick in this Tax Matters column. “In his will, he left his estate to his wife, Matilda, on the condition that she remarry so that he could be sure ‘there will be at least one man to regret my death.’”

Your last will and testament, of course, is just one part of your estate planning, says Cestnick. There are other documents you should have as well. Last week, we introduced his five “Ds” of estate planning: define, design, document, discuss and distribute, and discussed the first two.

In this next instalment, Cestnick talks about documentation.

Documenting your wishes is important for a few reasons. First, it will allow you to gain clarity around what should happen when you’re gone. Second, it will increase the likelihood that your wishes will be carried out. Third, you’ll avoid the government stepping in and dictating what should happen to your assets upon your death. Fourth, documentation will also clarify for your heirs what your intentions were (there’s no shortage of court cases revolving around the intentions of the deceased). Finally, documentation is going to make life a lot easier for your executor and heirs who may have no idea what you own, where it’s located, and what your wishes are.

Read the full article here.

How to clear the fog around financial planning for dementia

People are living longer than ever before, but growing older gives birth to new complexities – particularly financial ones, writes Damon Murchison, in this Opinion column.

Canada is on the cusp of becoming “super-aged.” By 2024, 20 per cent of Canadians will be 65 years and over – joining the ranks of 13 other countries that have already hit “super-aged” status. But longevity can be a double-edged sword as the risk of neurological diseases is compounded by age, says Murchison, who the president and CEO at the Winnipeg-based IG Wealth Management.

Dementia has been dubbed one of the greatest global health crises of the 21st century. According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada’s (ASC) Landmark Study, an average of more than 350 Canadians were diagnosed with this condition every day in 2022. By 2030, it’s forecasted that close to one million people across the county will be affected.

While the health implications of dementia are critical, more attention needs to be given to its financial consequences. Diminished cognitive ability can have a serious effect on one’s net worth, affecting investments, financial securities, real estate and other holdings.

Read the full article here.

Retirement Q&A

Q: My husband and I are planning on aging in place in the home that we own. What are the tax implications of our choice? Our goal is to minimize the amount of tax our children will have to pay for our estate. Will there be probate?

We asked Andrea Milo, a partner with Private Enterprise Tax and Family Office at KPMG Canada.

Canadians who own real estate that qualifies as their principal residence may claim the principal residence exemption upon selling the property. Claiming this exemption shelters any capital gain from income tax. If the couple’s children are the beneficiaries of the property, they would inherit the property at the fair market value once their parents pass away. If the property is then sold to a third party and, in the meantime, has appreciated further in value, the children would then be subject to capital gains tax on the increased value.

In addition to income tax implications, depending on the province where the property is located, probate fees may also apply and be levied based on the fair market value of the property at the time of death. If the property is retained by the children rather than sold, the estate would be liable for probate fees, which would have to be funded via other assets of the estate (e.g. cash, investments).

If the parents were to instead sell the family home during their lifetime, they could gift the cash proceeds to their children free from income tax and probate fees.

Overall, whenever entering a new stage of life such as marriage, birth of a child or retirement, families should revisit their overall estate plan to make sure their final wishes are properly addressed. This includes making sure wills and powers of attorney are up-to-date, that beneficiaries are designated for any registered accounts (e.g. RRSPs, RRIFs, TFSAs), that appropriate life insurance or other assets exist to cover the estimated tax liability on death, and that other tax planning opportunities are explored. Doing so will enable the intergenerational transfer of wealth to be most tax effective.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors? E-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters.

Interested in more stories about retirement? Sixty Five aims to inspire Canadians to live their best lives, confidently and securely. Sign up for our weekly Retirement Newsletter.