Bargain value stocks, tech ETFs and a tasty growth play: What you need to know in investing this week

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Globe Investor

Register
AdChoices
Globe Investor

Bargain value stocks, tech ETFs and a tasty growth play: What you need to know in investing this week

S.R. Slobodian
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Looking for investing ideas? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.

• Good stocks to own if you’re nervous about the rally

• I would like to get some technology exposure for my portfolio. What do you recommend?

• This TSX stock has doubled this year as diners stay at home. Here’s how the CEO expects to further reward investors

• Gordon Pape: How to put together a gold ‘mini-portfolio'

• A smarter strategy for young, app-focused investors treating the stock market like a game

• What investors need to know for the week ahead

• Looking for more money ideas and opinions?

Good stocks to own if you’re nervous about the rally

The stock market rally since March is feeding concerns about the disconnect between stocks and the grim underlying economy – but it’s also drawing attention to some of the relatively ignored corners of the market, David Berman writes. While technology superstars and online retailers are exploring record highs in a continuing bet that the COVID-19 pandemic will disrupt work and consumer habits indefinitely, financials, energy producers and real estate companies are mired in deep corrections that, to some observers, look like attractive bargains.

These lagging sectors look like good areas to find stocks that should perform well if the economic recovery continues, yet share prices are reflecting gloom ahead. Here’s a look at a few shopping ideas, for a variety of risk appetites: Bank of Montreal, RioCan REIT and Enbridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more:

The market rally is grounded. Just look at banks

Billionaire investor Bill Gross predicts value outperforms growth, based on rates correlation

Value stocks are cheap. Glamour stocks are not. Here’s why the gap between them won’t last

(Return to top)

I would like to get some technology exposure for my portfolio. What do you recommend?

Unless you have a deep understanding of the technology space, I would not recommend buying individual tech stocks, John Heinzl writes. A low-cost exchange-traded fund that provides diversified exposure is a better bet because it will help to control your risk. I’ll discuss a few worthy candidates among the dozens available

They include the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF, which isn’t specifically a technology fund, but nearly 40 per cent of its weighting is in tech stocks such as Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet. For a pure-play tech fund, consider the Vanguard Information Technology ETF. Read more about each here, plus more answers to reader questions.

More from John Heinzl:

Moderna, Cogeco Communications and more investing stars and dogs for the week

(Return to top)

This TSX stock has doubled this year as diners stay at home. Here’s how the CEO expects to further reward investors

With people staying home over the past few months amid COVID-19 lockdowns, many e-commerce companies have seen explosive growth – and that includes Goodfood Market, Jennifer Dowty writes. The Quebec-based company produces and delivers fresh meal kits and groceries purchased on its website from its six production facilities located across the country.

This is turning out to be a record-breaking year for Goodfood, with multiple milestones reached. In late June, the company was added to the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, and this the company announced better-than-expected quarterly earnings results, driving the stock price to record highs. But competition is heating up in this evolving market. Here is why co-founder and CEO Jonathan Ferrari sees significant growth ahead for the industry and the company.

(Return to top)

Gordon Pape: How to put together a gold ‘mini-portfolio’

Gold has always been seen as a haven investment in times of market turmoil. It’s no different this time around, Gordon Pape writes. I recommend a gold weighting of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent in portfolios at this time. But one reader wants to go even further. “With gold rising and equities uncertain,” he wrote, “what holdings would you recommend for building a mini-portfolio focused on gold? We already own some Franco-Nevada shares.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a good question. In fact, there are several ways to own gold and other precious metals, thus providing some degree of diversification. In all cases, however, fluctuations in the gold price will affect valuations. Here is a mix of other gold stocks, such as Barrick, and three types of exchange-traded funds.

(Return to top)

Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up here.

A smarter strategy for young, app-focused investors treating the stock market like a game

Young investors have been doing some questionable things with the new free stock-trading apps that have surged in popularity during the pandemic, Rob Carrick writes. These investors are buying a motley mix of solid blue-chips, speculative stocks and silly stuff, and that they are trading excessively. Free trading apps, notably Robinhood in the U.S. and Wealthsimple Trade in Canada, dispense with the usual $5 to $10 commission to trade stocks using an online broker. Trading is so cheap and easy with these apps that it almost becomes a game.

But free-trading apps can also be a force for good investing. Here’s how: Use them to build a super-cheap balanced-ETF portfolio. Pick a balanced ETF – they’re also called asset-allocation ETFs – and then pound money into it whenever you can. Buy a share on Monday, one on Tuesday and two more on Friday if you have the money available. Channel the urge to trade into an investment in a fully diversified portfolio in line with your personal needs and investing approach. He explains more here.

(Return to top)

What investors need to know for the week ahead

Corporate earnings are in the spotlight in the week ahead. Companies posting their latest financial results include Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, At&T, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Railway, Loblaw, George Weston, Rgers Communications, Suncor Energy, Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin, Philip Morris, TD Ameritrade, American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Twitter.

Economic data to be released this week include Canadian retail sales for May and new housing price index for June (Tuesday); Canadian inflation figures for June, as well as U.S. existing home sales for last month (Wednesday); U.S. new home sales for June (Friday).

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)

Looking for more money ideas and opinions?

(Return to top)

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies