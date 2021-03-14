Beat-up tech stocks, ‘phantom’ ETF distributions and the cryptocurrency craze: What you need to know in investing this week

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Globe Investor

Register
AdChoices
Globe Investor

Beat-up tech stocks, ‘phantom’ ETF distributions and the cryptocurrency craze: What you need to know in investing this week

S.R. Slobodian
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Looking for investing ideas? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.

• Gordon Pape: We’re experiencing a tech correction, but here’s why the sector has ‘a ton of running room’

• What’s with ETF ‘distributions’ that don’t distribute any cash?

• Rob Carrick’s 2021 ETF Buyer’s Guide: Best U.S. equity funds

• The trouble with bitcoin: Why the crypto craze can’t last

• Customers are flocking to this online bank for rates that beat the big banks

• What investors need to know for the week ahead

• Looking for more money ideas and opinions?

Gordon Pape: We’re experiencing a tech correction, but here’s why the sector has ‘a ton of running room’

The dazzling performance of the technology sector almost single-handedly turned what should have been a dismal year for the markets into a winner, Gordon Pape writes. Investors are rightly asking what happens now. Are we about to see a repeat of the dot-com crash?

While today’s leading technology companies are well financed and hugely profitable. But there are still many high-priced firms that are only marginally profitable or are operating in the red. Many of these companies are taking a pounding right now. By contrast, company’s such as Alphabet (Google’s parent) Microsoft Amazon and Apple are down from their record highs, but not by as much. One piece of good news to take away: Some good quality tech stocks with a bright future are now back in reasonable buying range. Read more here.

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)

What’s with ETF ‘distributions’ that don’t distribute any cash?

If you invest in exchange-traded funds, chances are you have already encountered a “phantom” distribution – or soon will, John Heinzl writes. To demystify the topic, let’s use iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (XSP) as an example. According to the iShares website, on Dec. 22 XSP declared a total distribution of $1.92382 per unit, of which 26.792 cents was paid in cash. The rest – $1.65590 – was classified as a reinvested distribution. If not cash, what did the investor get exactly? A tax liability.

For the unitholder, the reinvested capital gain will be reported on a T3 slip and taxed in his or her hands. To recognize that tax has been paid, the unitholder must then increase the adjusted cost base of the units by the amount of the reinvested distribution. Failing to do so could result in the investor paying more tax than necessary when the units are eventually sold. Read more here.

More from John Heinzl: Peloton, Premium Brands and more investing stars and dogs for the week

(Return to top)

Rob Carrick’s 2021 ETF Buyer’s Guide: Best U.S. equity funds

The recent outperformance by U.S. stocks argues for some caution in selecting exchange-traded funds, Rob Carrick writes. This third instalment of The Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide can help you by showing exposure to tech stocks, beta measures as well as recent and medium-term returns. ETFs listed in the guide have at least a five-year track record and can be considered for core U.S. exposure, which means they could be your one and only U.S. equity fund. Read more here.

More from Rob Carrick: In a hot housing market, we need to check our smugness about owning versus renting

(Return to top)

The trouble with bitcoin: Why the crypto craze can’t last

Words of caution about bitcoin may seem quaint after a year in which bitcoin’s price has shot from less than US$10,000 to more than US$56,000, and financial institutions have rushed to embrace cryptocurrencies, Ian McGugan writes. But anyone who is thinking of investing should realize that purchasing bitcoin amounts to gambling on an asset that may be manipulated in price, doesn’t produce any cash flow and no longer has much practical value as a means of money transfer.

Fans no longer tout bitcoin’s ability to create a better, fairer financial system. They seem more interested in making a profit. True enthusiasts celebrate their willingness to “hodl” – a deliberate misspelling of “hold” that has become a synonym for buying and sitting on digital tokens, hoping they will go up in value. Read more here.

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)

Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up here.

Customers are flocking to this online bank for rates that beat the big banks

What’s happening at EQ Bank is worth a look because it tells us a lot about the state of alternative banking today, Rob Carrick writes. Customers are more open to moving their money than ever before. EQ offers 1.5 per cent for regular accounts and 2.3 per cent for tax-free savings accounts and registered retirement savings plans. By comparison RBC’s regular rate on its eSavings account is 0.05 per cent and its offer of bonus interest is a model of confusing, unhelpful marketing.

EQ’s regular savings account rate isn’t quite the highest out there, but the RRSP and TFSA rates are exceptional and, thus, very likely to be pared back. At a time when the pandemic is driving elevated savings rates for households where jobs and incomes have held steady, offering higher rates than the big banks is resonating with people like never before. Read more here.

(Return to top)

What investors need to know for the week ahead

In the week ahead, Canadians will get a look at February’s inflation numbers on Wednesday. Other economic data on tap include Canadian housing starts, existing home sales and average prices for February as well as manufacturing sales and new orders for January (Monday); U.S. retail sales, import prices, industrial production and capacity utilization for February, plus business inventories for January (Tuesday); U.S. housing starts and building permits for February (Wednesday); Canada’s new housing price index for February (Thursday); Canadian retail sales for January (Friday).

Companies reporting their latest financial results in the week ahead include FedEx, Nike, Accenture, Power Corp., Alimentation Couche-Tard and BRP.

Read more: U.S. energy shares look for next spark as investors eye recovering economy

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)

Looking for more money ideas and opinions?

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies