 Skip to main content

Globe Investor Brookfield spin-offs reward handsomely, bet on geezers and how to press your adviser: What you need to know in investing this week

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Globe Investor

Brookfield spin-offs reward handsomely, bet on geezers and how to press your adviser: What you need to know in investing this week

Jordan Chittley
For Subscribers
Comments

Looking for investing ideas? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.

• The Brookfield spin-offs should continue to reward income investors handsomely. Here’s what you need to know about them

• Why it’s time to bet on geezers (especially if you’re an income investor)

• Why a buying opportunity is emerging in the high-flying stock CAE

• Solving the problem of well-intentioned investment advisers who give bad advice

• Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against

• What investors need to know for the week ahead

• Looking for more investing ideas and opinions?

The Brookfield spin-offs should continue to reward income investors handsomely. Here’s what you need to know about them

If you have not discovered the Brookfield Limited Partnerships yet, it’s about time you did. Each partnership specializes in a specific area of business (infrastructure, renewable power, real estate and business partners), but they all share the same basic structure. They are all Bermuda-based, all listed in both New York and Toronto and the parent company retains an ownership stake in each. Gordon Pape writes the spin-offs have provided handsome returns since he began recommending them and h expects this trend to continue.

Read more: This ‘stable dividend portfolio’ has market beating returns with little drama

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)

Why it’s time to bet on geezers (especially if you’re an income investor)

Since the start of the year, there has been a notable bounce in the stocks of several Canadian companies linked to, um, the golden stage of life.

Consider the retirement-home operator Sienna Senior Living Inc., up nearly 20 per cent since January. Or cemetery owner Park Lawn Corp., which has risen 23 per cent. Or long-term care provider Extendicare Inc., a 28-per-cent gainer. Even Chartwell Retirement Residences Inc., not ordinarily the most exciting of stocks, has climbed almost 9 per cent.

Coincidence? Maybe. But, as Ian McGugan writes, the simultaneous jumps may reflect an outburst of interest in stocks that are insulated from geopolitics and possible recessions. The slow-motion aging of the Canadian population is the rare trend that investors can confidently project years into the future.

Read more: This dividend stock is trading below historical valuations and CPPIB just became a major investor

(Return to top)

Why a buying opportunity is emerging in the high-flying stock CAE

The Montreal-based company, which trains pilots on its flight simulators in more than 35 countries, has seen its share price surge 38 per cent since the start of the year. But two analysts responded to the rally by dialing back their enthusiasm over the past week, joining four others who are sitting on the sidelines. Since last Friday, the stock has been retreating and, as David Berman writes, the decline could set up the next buying opportunity.

Related: Contra Guys: Why we’re holding tight to our Transat shares in the wake of the Air Canada bid

(Return to top)

Solving the problem of well-intentioned investment advisers who give bad advice

If you want better investment advice, ask tougher questions of your adviser.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s the idea behind the latest book by John De Goey, an investment adviser who advocates for investors. Mr. De Goey believes most advisers are trying to do good work for clients, but they often fail because of misguided thinking. Selling high-cost investment products and chasing investments with great returns are all part of it. As Rob Carrick writes, the book, STANDUP to the Financial Services Industry: A Practical Guide For Canadians, is a manual for how to press your adviser with questions.

Related: John Heinzl on four way to cut your investing costs

More from Rob Carrick: What is the best way to buy bonds as a retail investor

(Return to top)

Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up here.

Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against

Canadian stocks may be up more than 15 per cent in 2019 and losses among short sellers now tally in the billions of dollars, but the shorts remain ubowed. Larry McDonald writes that their bearish bets on Canadian equities recorded a net increase of $1.3-billion over the past 30 days.

The energy sector had the biggest increase over the month, noted S3 Partners. One reason could be that insufficient export infrastructure has bottled up oil-and-gas supplies in Canada and put downward pressure on domestic prices and balance sheets. The sector with the next biggest increase was finance.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: What’s better – bank stocks or a bank stock ETF?

(Return to top)

What investors need to know for the week ahead

In the week ahead, U.S. markets are closed Monday for Memorial Day, the Bank of Canada has a policy announcement on Wednesday and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Ottawa on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will deliver the Economic Progress Report at Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

And on Friday, we’ll see numbers on Canadian real GDP for Q1, Canada’s industrial product price index and Canada’s raw materials price index for April.

Companies reporting earnings this week include Bank of Montreal, First Mining Gold Corp. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Wednesday), Laurentian Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada (Thursday).

(Return to top)

Looking for more investing ideas and opinions?

Prem Watsa: Modi’s victory reinforces bullish opportunity for investing in India

Story continues below advertisement

RBC co-manager of $127-billion is bullish on U.S. stocks (less so on bonds and the TSX)

Here are 15 of Canada’s most profitable stocks

Ten defensive utilities sector companies gaining interest

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter