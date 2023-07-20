Open this photo in gallery: Murray and Veronica plan to retire in three years and travel, spending winters in Portugal and Spain.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Murray is 57 and Veronica is 53. They’re both in sales, earning a combined $280,000 a year including substantial bonuses. While neither has a defined benefit pension plan, they both have group RRSPs at work.

They’re a blended family, with five children ranging in age from 18 to 34. The youngest is still in university. They have a mortgage-free home in Southern Ontario.

Short term, they want to replenish Murray’s tax-free savings account and pay for the youngest child’s university expenses. They plan to retire in three years and travel, spending winters in Portugal and Spain.

They wonder how to “melt down” their registered retirement savings plans – “how much to withdraw and for how long,” Murray writes in an e-mail. Should Veronica – a dual Canadian and U.S. citizen – move her U.S. retirement savings plan to Canada? Should she open a TFSA?

Their retirement spending goal is $92,000 a year after tax. “Can we retire now instead of in 2026?” Murray asks.

In this Financial Facelift, Andrew Dobson, a CFP and an advice-only financial planner at Objective Financial Partners Inc. of Markham, Ont., takes a look at Murray and Veronica’s situation.

In the latest Charting Retirement article, Frederick Vettese, former chief actuary at Morneau Shepell and author of Retirement Income for Life, looks at how lifestyle choices may or may not affect a woman’s longevity here.

The work of retirement planning keeps getting harder, writes personal finance columnist Rob Carrick.

High interest rates and inflation are soaking up money for retirement savings in some households, and longer lifespans require people to save more or cut back on living expenses as a retiree. Now, he says, comes one more complication: We’re living longer, but not healthier.

Health issues can be managed so that you have a good quality of life, but the expense is potentially massive. Reckoning with this cost is best done in the retirement planning stage as opposed to your 80s or 90s, when your options are more limited, advises Carrick. You need to answer this question before you retire: If I need extensive care in retirement, how will I afford it?

A new report by Bank of Nova Scotia economist Rebekah Young examines two paths for getting this help, a long-term care facility or aging in place with home care. “Canadians have a view on what long-term care can look like and they’ve expressed that their ideal scenario is to age in place,” Ms. Young said. “But they’re really not taking steps that would make that possible.”

Canadian seniors have gained 2.5 years of life expectancy in the past 20 years, the report says. While the pace of growth has slowed, we are still seeing an additional month of life expectancy with every passing year.

“I’ve been working on a children’s book to teach kids about investing, taxes, budgeting and estate planning,” says Tim Cestnick in his Tax Matters column.

His story, he says, involves a prince and princess, a dragon, and the usual medieval backdrop. The last sentence reads: “Then the dragon ate the prince, but his family trust and the princess lived happily ever after.”

Well, the ending isn’t so happy for the prince, but still, adds Cestnick, the moral of the story is a good one: The importance of a good estate plan for the long-term health and happiness of your family can’t be understated.

Here, Cestnick shares a framework for crafting your plan – called the five “Ds” of estate planning: Define, design, document, discuss and distribute. The five Ds approach has been adapted from author Sandra Foster’s Estate Planning Workbook published a number of years ago. He starts by focusing on the first two Ds.

Exactly a year ago, personal finance columnist Rob Carrick wrote a column urging people to try improving their financial situation by finding a better-paying job or negotiating a raise. The smoking hot job market that led him to write that column is starting to fade, he says.

After more than a year of high inflation, you’ve likely heard every frugal shopping tip known to humankind at least three times. You’ve heard the pros and cons of budgeting, been introduced to shopping apps and heard all manner of tips about budget travel and bulk buying. Increasing your pay is another option for improving your finances, but maybe not for much longer.

I’m turning 70 years old soon. Some friends have talked about converting their RRSPs to a RRIF. Some even talk about their annuity. What is an annuity and how does it help me as I age?

We asked Mick Lord, a certified financial planner at Investors Group Financial Services in Ottawa, to answer this one.

We all have different goals and concerns as we get older. If some of your concerns are market volatility, savings management and outliving your savings, an annuity might be right for you. You can “pensionise” your retirement savings using an annuity. Annuities are powerful financial planning tools that provide a regular stream of income for as long as you live (for the case of a life annuity) or for a set period of time that you specify (called a term-certain annuity). Couples can set up a joint life annuity that will provide income for as long as one of you lives. Life annuities are protection against outliving the wealth you’ve built where the stream of income you receive is safe and secure no matter how long you live. You can enjoy peace of mind knowing your income won’t be subject to volatile market conditions and interest rate fluctuations.

If you fund your annuity with after-tax non-registered savings (e.g. not RRSP nor LIRA), you could also benefit from tax efficiency. Annuities often yield better rates of income compared to other guaranteed income products (e.g. GICs). A single lump sum up front can provide financial security and eliminate investment decisions going forward. Inflation indexing and guarantee options can ensure that monthly income payments will keep up with inflation and that the balance can be paid to your beneficiaries in the event you pass away.

Like many things in life, there are no perfect solutions. Perfect isn’t on the menu, I’m afraid. But an annuity may be right for you.

