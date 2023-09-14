Open this photo in gallery: Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

Stress and health issues have Melanie contemplating some big changes.

She’s 54 and earns $74,000 a year working for a large health care facility. “After working in health care for more than 30 years, I want to retire at 55,” Melanie says in an e-mail to The Globe’s Financial Facelift writer Dianne Maley. Her defined benefit pension will be reduced if she leaves early.

She and her partner have one child, age 16, and a jointly owned house – mortgage free – in the Greater Toronto Area. They share household expenses but keep their savings and investments separate. They contribute to a registered education savings plan for their daughter.

“I don’t want to rely on my partner’s income in case we’re not together in the future,” Melanie writes. She wonders whether her own income would be enough to live on. She also wonders which account to draw on first to supplement her work pension. “If I retire early, is it more beneficial to take out RRSP funds first or use my non-registered account?” she asks.

Because her skills are in strong demand, Melanie knows she could easily find part-time work if she wanted to – after she’s had time to relax and do some travelling.

In this Financial Facelift, Warren MacKenzie, a chartered accountant and fee-only certified financial planner in Toronto, looks at Melanie’s situation.

Tying everything together with a will and insurance

“In my brief career as a life insurance agent, it was drilled into me to ask prospective customers one simple question: What happens if you don’t come home tomorrow?” writes contributor Paul Brent.

Most people had no response, he adds, and looked nervously toward their partner for an answer.

It shouldn’t be a surprise. Nobody wants to think about their death and who wants to spend money today to prepare for that depressing inevitability?

In this, the last instalment of the Retire Rich Roadmap, Brent covers the “what if?” question and what you need to do to ensure you don’t leave a big mess behind for your loved ones. (If you’re just discovering this newsletter course for the first time, you can sign up to get all five weekly editions delivered to your inbox here.)

There are plenty of moving parts to this guide, but you should end up with a solid plan in the event you or your partner don’t come home tomorrow.

When should I start my CPP pension? That depends on wage and price inflation

In the latest Charting Retirement article, Fred Vettese, former chief actuary at Morneau Shepell and author of Retirement Income for Life, looks at the optimal timing to start taking your CPP benefits here.

Seven tax-saving ideas to consider before year-end

“My wife is a member of the ‘DIN-DIN’ club, as she calls it,” writes Tim Cestnick in this Tax Matters column. “‘DIN’ stands for ‘do it now.’” The truth is, she gets more done before noon than most people do in a week, he says. “She always gives her to-do list 100-per-cent effort.”

As for Cestnick, he admits he’s more of a procrastinator. “Don’t get me wrong, I do think that giving 100 per cent is a good idea – unless you’re donating blood.”

Yet, he notes, procrastination is the thief of dreams. It’s also the thief of big tax savings because, he advises, certain things should be done before year-end to save taxes for 2023. Cestnick has picked seven tips to getting a head start and focusing on a few tax-saving ideas that may take some time to complete before Dec. 31.

Single seniors are subsidizing tax breaks available only to couples

An unwritten rule in our tax system is that senior couples should pay less tax than singles. But, says personal finance columnist Rob Carrick, a group called Single Seniors for Tax Fairness is trying to change things by lobbying the federal government. To find out what single seniors are up against and what can be done to help them, Carrick invited SSTF director Elizabeth Brown to do a Q&A for his newsletter, Carrick on Money.

Retirement Q&A

Q: I’m 62 and single, and have no dependants or relatives to speak of. I plan to work until I’m 65, and I have saved a good chunk for retirement, but is there a strategy or advice for those of us ‘loners’ to make sure the money lasts well into old age, and that any long term care needs are also taken care of?

We asked Scott Rands, ScotiaMcLeod Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager, to answer this one.

First off, congratulations on putting aside savings and prioritizing your retirement, you are financially on the right path. My best advice for someone in your situation would be to work with a qualified financial advisor.

We know that a two-adult household has a pre-retirement net worth of $920,000, almost four times that of a single-adult household. Working with a financial advisor and developing a financial plan is critical to calculate your current and future net worth, illustrate cash flows through retirement and identify opportunities for tax savings. An advisor can also help with understanding your risk tolerance and how best to recommend a suitable asset allocation and diversify your holdings, so that you have enough to live the way you want to live in retirement.

They can also help you make better investment decisions and not react emotionally to the geopolitical climate that can sometimes create a sense of fear or nervousness. It is a good idea to have your advisor stress test the plan against any scenarios that worry you, such as the possibility of expensive long-term care.

The wealth you require for a successful retirement goes beyond the financial capital that gets counted on your investment statements. Be thoughtful and intentional about managing ‘Uncountable Wealth’ – that is your Self Capital – your physical, emotional and mental health, your Human Capital – your relationships with friends and family, and your Social Capital – your relationship with your community and charities. Take action now to preserve and grow your ‘Uncountable Wealth,’ as it can help give a sense of purpose for your retirement and your financial wealth.

Interested in more stories about retirement? Sixty Five aims to inspire Canadians to live their best lives, confidently and securely. Read more here and sign up for our weekly Retirement newsletter.