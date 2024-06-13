Can this 68-year-old afford to take her kids on a trip and help them buy homes? Plus: How to find professional advice when struggling financially

Open this photo in gallery: Lisa's concern is getting a handle on her income and expenses to see where she stands financially.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

After a few very difficult years for Lisa and Miles, Lisa is trying to look to the future again. Miles has been confined to a nursing home with an especially nasty form of dementia.

“What a nightmare,” Lisa writes in an e-mail. “He is declining very quickly.” Doctors say his life expectancy is about five years. They had already prepared wills covering the contingencies that flow from a blended family so that isn’t a concern, she writes.

Lisa is 68, Miles 72. They each have two children from previous marriages. After a successful career as a management consultant, Lisa has earned very little this past while, making about $20,000 a year from royalties on her published work.

Her concern now is getting a handle on her income and expenses to see where she stands financially. She’s upped the payments on their $90,000 mortgage so it will be paid off in three years. Now she needs a rest.

“Can I take my two kids on a three-week trip to Asia in 2025, business class?” Lisa asks. “Can I contribute something to help them with a home purchase?”

In this Financial Facelift, Warren MacKenzie, a certified financial planner in Toronto, looks at Lisa’s situation. Mr. MacKenzie also holds the chartered professional accountant (CFA) designation.

Retirement Q & A

Q: I have been a widow for 15 years. My husband worked from the age of 15. I receive a survivor’s pension, but will I receive anything from his OAS or did that go with him to the grave? I’ve retired at the age of 62.

We asked Steve Bridge, an advice-only certified financial planner (CFP®) with Money Coaches Canada, to answer this one.

A: The answer to your question is no, you won’t receive anything from Old Age Security (OAS). That, as you point out, ‘goes with him to the grave.’ OAS is not a contributory plan; the money comes from general government coffers, and we do not pay anything into it. As you may know, you can start taking your own OAS as early as age 65 and as late as age 70. For each year you delay, you will receive 7.2 per cent more, to the point that you will receive 36 per cent more per month for the rest of your life, and this will be indexed to inflation.

Many factors go into deciding when to take this. If you need the money, then starting at 65 will likely be the best option. Depending on your income (must be less than $21,624 in 2024), you may qualify for the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) at 65. On the flip side, if you receive too much taxable income from other sources, you may be under threat of OAS clawback, or ‘recovery tax,’ and you may benefit from delaying OAS to age 70. There are other situations where delaying can make sense, including drawing investments from taxable accounts at a lower tax bracket, wanting a higher guaranteed income, possibly lowering estate taxes, etc.

As with everything in personal finance, the answer is always, “It depends.”

You mention that you receive a survivor’s pension. Do you mean from the Canada Pension Plan (CPP)? Or is it from a workplace pension that your husband had? I’ll assume it’s from CPP.

If you haven’t started taking your own CPP yet, I suggest contacting Service Canada regarding how much you will receive, combined with the survivor pension, if you start now (age 62) vs. age 65 vs. age 70. No individual can receive more than the maximum, so when a CPP survivor pension is involved, it can often be advantageous to collect your CPP sooner rather than later.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors? E-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters.