Open this photo in gallery: Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Linda is 74 and widowed. She recently sold the family home in Toronto for $1.5-million and plans to give most of the sale proceeds to her three adult children. With the closing imminent, Linda is moving to a condo she’d been renting out. She plans to renovate it and make it her new home.

Linda estimates she can cover her basic living expenses on the income she gets from her work pension (partly indexed to inflation), her late husband’s pension (not indexed), government benefits and RRIF withdrawals. She can draw on her investments to make up any shortfall.

“I would like to give my children a large portion of their inheritance now when their expenses are greatest and they are raising their own families,” Linda writes in an e-mail. She has 10 grandchildren. She’s thinking of giving each of her offspring $300,000. “Do you agree this is prudent?”

Linda reasons that if she needs to move to assisted living at some point, she will sell the condo to pay for the costs.

Linda’s income adds up to $75,036 a year pretax, or about $60,000 a year after tax. Her lifestyle spending will fall to about $62,000 after she moves to the condo.

In this Financial Facelift, Cherise Berman, a certified financial planner and principal of Bespoke Financial Consulting Inc., a fee-only and advice-only financial planning company in Toronto, looks at Linda’s situation.

Retirement Q&A

Q: I was born legally blind and have worked for most of my life. I am 63 now but have been on the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) since age 48. Even if I choose to take CPP and OAS at 65, I have calculated that I will not be able to afford my apartment in three years based on current allowable rent increases. Any suggestions for planning for my “golden” years?

We asked Stefanie Ricchio-Forlingieri, CPA financial literacy volunteer and Disability Advocate, to answer this one.

At 65, ODSP does not immediately end. Typically, individuals apply for their CPP, OAS and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) at 65 and once all have been approved, the ODSP will cease to be paid. The GIS application is completed with the OAS application.

The OAS/GIS totals approximately $17,400 annually, which is about $4,000 more than the maximum ODSP. The GIS portion, which is about $10,000, will be offset by other income from CPP, investments, etc. Every dollar offsets 50 cents, so it’s like a 50 per cent tax.

You may also be eligible for a small pension from the Government of Ontario known as the Guaranteed Annual Income System (GAINS). The government is doubling the Guaranteed Annual Income System (GAINS) payment for all recipients for 12 months beginning January 2023. This measure will increase the maximum GAINS payment to $166 per month for single seniors and to $332 per month for couples, to a maximum increase of almost $1,000 per person in 2023. GAINS payments are provided on top of the OAS pension and GIS payments you may receive from the federal government.

The province of Ontario has a guaranteed minimum annual income level of $1,894.91 monthly for eligible Ontario seniors 75 years and older. GAINS is automatically assessed for eligibility when you apply for OAS and the GIS.

In addition to the retirement and old age benefits described, make sure you review all municipal and provincial housing benefits to ensure you receive all assistance available to you.

It would be best to speak to a lawyer and/or CPA who specializes in estate planning for individuals with special needs and disabilities to ensure that you’re accessing all benefits that apply to you.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors? E-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters.