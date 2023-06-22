Open this photo in gallery: Simon and Wanda are well-positioned for retirement, with almost $4-million in assets in addition to their condo and country home.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Simon and Wanda have reached a turning point in their lives, from striving to save to enjoying the fruits of their labour. Simon is 60, Wanda 58. Their children, 19 and 21, are away at university.

Recently, the couple traded the family house for a condo in the city and a home in the country – with some money left over. Some of that surplus, along with their RESP savings, will go to pay their children’s tuition for the next four years.

Simon and Wanda run a successful IT business that they are thinking of selling at some point. They’re hoping to get $1.3-million. They’re loosely planning to retire in 2031, with a retirement budget of $140,000 a year after taxes.

In addition to the money from the sale of the house, they have tax-free savings accounts, good-sized registered retirement savings plans and roughly $200,000 in cash within their business. They have another $930,000 in cash and investments in their holding company. They’d like to give $250,000 to each of their children for a down payment on a home when they finish school. “What’s the best way to give them that amount?” Simon asks. “Can we give them tax-free gifts? Do we gift them out of the money left over from the house sale?”

They are also wondering how to invest the proceeds when they sell the company.

In this Financial Facelift, Jason Heath, an advice-only financial planner at Objective Financial Partners in Toronto, takes a look at Simon and Wanda’s situation.

Without kids of my own, who inherits my stuff?

“I narrowly avoided bachelorhood, finding my better half midway through my 40s,” Mark Farmer writes from Toronto in this First Person essay. “Before the big day, my wife and I had a conversation: ‘Do we really want to be chasing toddlers around in middle age?’” The answer was no. On a good day, Farmer says, he can take care of himself; being able to take care of other human beings for 20 or so years would be wildly optimistic.

“Still, I sometimes wonder whether I disappointed my dad by not having a son to inherit his name. It’s a good name, a solid name: Farmer. It’s a name that’s earned through constant teasing in grade school and having to spell it out when someone simply can’t believe it’s actually a last name.”

His father has six grandkids to carry on his genes, says Farmer. “Yet the thought of what will happen to his memory if that name is gone occurs to me whenever I rummage through my box of memories. That’s literally what it says on the box – “Memories,” scrawled in black marker on a tin kept safe in storage. Inside sleeps the bric-a-brac of my life and the lives of those who have gone before me.”

Two things affect how long a man will live: smoking and weight

In the latest Charting Retirement article, Frederick Vettese, former chief actuary at Morneau Shepell and author of Retirement Income for Life, takes a look at lifestyle choices and longevity here.

An adviser says the top worry for his retired clients is being scammed

“People often ask me where I get the ideas for my columns and newsletters,” writes personal finance columnist Rob Carrick. What’s happening with Carrick’s own household finances generates a lot of ideas, as do readers through their e-mails and comments on social media and media relations people in the financial industry. Also, he has a network of advisers who reach out now and again to point out interesting things that are happening.

An adviser the columnist has been corresponding with for ages is Tony De Thomasis of De Thomas Wealth Management in Richmond Hill, Ont. He e-mailed Carrick recently and mentioned something that jumped off the screen: He said that as his clients age, he’s hearing more stories from them about scam e-mails, phone calls and more. “These seem to worry them more than anything else,” Mr. De Thomasis wrote.

We’ve heard a lot about how scams targeting the elderly have been on the rise. But this is the first time Carrick has heard about the mental toll on seniors from this trend.

How to reduce an oversized tax bill after being paid as an executor

Being an executor isn’t exactly an honour, writes Globe Advisor reporter Brenda Bouw. Depending on the size and complexity of the estate, it can take months or even years to deal with the seemingly endless paperwork and administration that comes with the job. Then, if you’re receiving an executor fee, there’s a tax on your work.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) taxes executor fees, which often range between 3 and 5 per cent of the estate’s value, as employment income, subject to the executor’s marginal tax rate. The estate, as the employer, withholds and remits income tax and Canada Pension Plan (CPP) contributions based on the gross fees the executor receives as compensation. The executor is also issued a T4 slip for the year in which the fees are paid.

Given the size of estates today, especially with soaring property values in cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, notes Bouw, executor fees can significantly bump a person’s income and tax owing in the year it’s paid.

Retirement Q&A

Q: I am turning 60 this year, and I’m thinking of taking early retirement. Can I start collecting my CPP now, or should I wait?

We asked Shelley Smith, Investment Advisor, TD Wealth Private Investment Advice, to answer this one.

For those of us old enough to remember the game show, this is The $64,000 Question. Unfortunately, deciding when to take CPP is not a one-size-fits-all answer. Your choice will be influenced by how you wish to manage all your sources of retirement income throughout your retirement.

While full CPP benefits are paid once you turn 65, you can elect to take a reduced payment as early as age 60. Here’s how your payments will be reduced if you take them before age 65:

Your CPP benefit will be reduced by 0.6 per cent for every month (or 7.2 per cent per year) before you turn 65.

Starting your CPP benefits at age 60 means a permanent reduction of 36 per cent. If the maximum monthly payment in 2023 is $1,306.57 at age 65, you will only receive $836.21 at age 60.

Delaying your CPP benefits will result in a larger payment. You can wait as late as age 70 to start taking it. Here’s how your payments will increase if you wait to receive them:

Your CPP benefit will increase by 0.7 per cent for each month (or 8.4 per cent per year) after you turn 65.

Starting your CPP payment after your 70th birthday will permanently increase your monthly benefit by 42 per cent. Delaying receipt of your CPP benefit will increase the monthly payment to $1,855.33 at age 70. An attractive option.

It can also help to have a financial plan, or to speak with an advisor to see how taking CPP early or late helps you achieve your financial goals.

It can also help to have a financial plan, or to speak with an advisor to see how taking CPP early or late helps you achieve your financial goals.