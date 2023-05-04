Open this photo in gallery: Oliver, 51, and Charlotte 50.TODD KOROL/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Oliver is 51, Charlotte 50. Together, they earn $253,000 a year, Charlotte as a consultant and Oliver in sales. They have two teenaged children they want to put through university and a mortgage-free home in Alberta.

Neither has a defined benefit pension plan, but both have group-registered retirement savings plans at work to which they and their employers contribute.

“Our biggest question is, will we have enough to retire with a spending target of $100,000 a year if I retire at the age of 61 and my husband retires at 64?” Charlotte asks in an e-mail. “We’d love to retire early enough so we can see the world and be active hiking and biking before we are too old to do the things we want to do,” she writes.

“We are fairly diligent savers (I think!), but didn’t get started early to the savings game and haven’t been fortunate enough to have pensions at our jobs,” Charlotte adds. Even so, “We have a wonderful life with lovely kids and good health – you can’t ask for much more.”

Short term, they want to do some work on their house, travel to Europe and buy a used car. Long term, “We don’t want to rely on income from the sale of our house for retirement purposes but rather leave it to our kids when we die,” she writes. “Is this possible?”

In the latest Financial Facelift, Barbara Knoblach, a certified financial planner at Money Coaches Canada in Edmonton, looks at Charlotte and Oliver’s situation.

Retirement Q&A

Q: What exactly is probate, how does it differ from a will, and why do the banks insist on it, even with regard to pension plans?

We asked Neil Milton, a lawyer and registered trademark agent with Miltons Estate Law in Ottawa, to answer this one.

Probate is required to transfer assets. Probate, not a will, is what proves entitlement to be the transferor and who is entitled to inherit. So, to transfer a house, you usually need probate. Same for large unregistered savings. Banks usually require probate unless the amount is small and entitlement clear and definitely uncontested.

If the deceased had already retired, then whether there is a successor beneficiary and their entitlement is set out by the pension itself. Often there is a successor payment to a surviving spouse of the Canada Pension Plan (or QPP) member. Payments are made to the beneficiary usually and they can deposit how they wish.

In Ontario, this entitlement is governed in Ontario by the pension benefits act. Usually, if there is no spouse, no one gets a successor pension.

If the deceased died before retirement, then there may be a lump sum payment to a designated beneficiary or failing that, the estate of the deceased. Again, whether there is depends on the pension plan. Probate would be required if the payment is to the estate.

