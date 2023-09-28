Open this photo in gallery: Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

In their mid-50s, Morris and Abigail are getting tired of their work and would like to retire early in 2025. They’d be leaving behind a combined salary of $335,000 a year plus Morris’s bonus. Morris is 54 and works in sales, while Abigail is 56 and works in health care. They have two children, 17 and 19, and a mortgage-free home in the Greater Toronto Area.

The children figure prominently in their planning.

Abigail has a defined benefit pension that will pay $52,885 a year starting in 2025 plus a bridge benefit of $15,150 a year that will end when she turns 65. Morris has a small DB pension that will pay $7,700 a year at age 65. Morris also has a defined contribution pension at work to which he contributes five per cent of his salary and his company matches it.

Their plan is for Abigail to take her pension and for Morris to withdraw from his RRSPs to sustain their lifestyle, Morris writes. They would also take dividends from their non-registered accounts. They plan to continue contributing to their tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs).

“We invest primarily in blue-chip dividend-paying stocks along with some exchange-traded funds for U.S. and international exposure, guaranteed investment certificates and bond ETFs,” Morris adds.

“Can we sustain spending of $110,000 a year after taxes until age 95?” Morris asks. “Should we convert one or both of our RRSPs to registered retirement income funds (RRIFs) upon retirement? Would we be in a position to pass on the sums in our TFSAs, non-registered accounts, and home to our children when we pass away?”

In this Financial Facelift, Kaitlyn Douglas, a certified financial planner (CFP) and chartered financial analyst (CFA) at Manulife Securities Inc. in Winnipeg, looks at Morris and Abigail’s situation.

At my age, I’m never sure what’s coming next (so I better leave a clean house behind)

These days, before Ruth Miller leaves the house, she makes her bed and straightens up things in the kitchen, in case she doesn’t come home, she writes in this First Person essay. “I’m 84 years old, and end-of-life issues are on my mind. I worry I might drop dead while away from home or end up in hospital. I don’t want whoever goes into my house to find a mess.”

Miller says she’s not the neatest person. “My desk at work was not neat, and neither is the desk in my home office. Every now and then I go into a frenzy of cleaning and straightening out and throwing things away. I don’t want my kids to kill me when I die. ‘Why did Mom leave such a mess? Did she really have to keep all those files? And all these books?!’”

When Miller’s mother died she left very little for her and her brother to clear up and throw away. “It was a gift she left us,” she says. “I want to do the same, but I’ll have to live a while longer to accomplish that.

“My mother died at 84, the age I am now. Long ago I did one of those surveys that tells you how long you are going to live. It said I’d live to be 85. I didn’t like that answer and have decided I will live to at least 90. Will I?”

Western Canada: Idea for Alberta Pension Plan garners swift criticism

If you didn’t have retirement on your mind yet, Mark Iype is guessing you do now. “No, I’m not telling you to plan early (you should, by the way), but pensions have been front and centre in the news this week,” he writes from Edmonton, along with The Globe’s B.C. bureau chief, Wendy Cox, in this exclusive.

On Thursday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith pitched a standalone Alberta Pension Plan that would remove the province from the Canada Pension Plan while extracting more than half the total value of assets in the national coffer.

As reported by the Globe’s Kelly Cryderman and James Bradshaw the day before the announcement, analysis procured by the Alberta government says that the province would be entitled to $334-billion from the CPP’s projected total assets of $575-billion as of 2027.

The third-party report was done by LifeWorks, which has since been acquired by Telus Health, and was commissioned by Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party government three years ago to study the viability of creating a stand-alone pension plan.

The contentious report leans on the fact that Alberta – with higher per-capita incomes and labour-participation rates, plus a younger demographic – has contributed more to the CPP since it was created nearly 60 years ago.

“I believe that an Alberta pension plan would be fairer and could make life more affordable for all Albertans,” Smith said during a news conference on Thursday morning. “It could bring more benefits for seniors, higher take-home pay for workers and strengthen the Alberta advantage to attract business. I believe it’s the right decision for our province.”

Retirement Q&A

Q: I was recently downsized at work, just weeks before my 60th birthday. Being that much closer to retirement age, how should I change my investment strategy now? I’m not sure I want to go back to corporate life.

We asked Mark Bayko, head, portfolio advisory group at RBC, to answer this one.

As individuals age and either approach retirement or are in retirement, they tend to want and need less variability in their investment portfolios because they may be drawing on the capital to fund living expenses. As a result, a simple recommendation for you may be to shift your investment strategy to one that has less risk of variability from one year to the next. That has typically meant reducing (not necessarily eliminating), a portfolio’s exposure to equity and shifting it to higher quality fixed income.

Fortunately, there is even more reason to consider fixed income today. Interest rates have risen meaningfully over the past year and a half. As a result, the yields on a wide variety of bonds, ranging from government to investment grade corporate bonds, are much higher today. In some cases, yields are the highest they have been in over a decade. That means that some investors requiring a certain rate of return don’t have to exclusively rely just on equities to achieve their financial objectives. In other words, some investors may be able to take less risk in their portfolios than they have over the past decade to attain the returns they need.

Every person’s circumstances are unique and require a customized approach. Before switching investment strategies, the first step that should be undertaken any time there is a life event (such as the potential for early retirement) is a review of your current financial situation and an update to your financial plan to determine what changes may be required to ensure you can meet your goals.

