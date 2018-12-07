Canadian oil prices are suddenly on a tear

Weeks after hitting an all-time low, Canada’s heavy-oil benchmark is on a roll, surging again on Friday and narrowing its discount to U.S. crude.

Western Canadian Select was trading for US$38.12 a barrel on Friday afternoon, up 15.6 per cent from Thursday’s close, marking the latest round of gains after Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced production cuts aimed at lifting rock-bottom prices. Faced with a pipeline bottleneck and rising inventories, Alberta’s oil prices had plummeted in recent months, with WCS hitting a record low of less than US$14 in November.

This week’s rally has resulted in a significant narrowing of the price differential between WCS and West Texas intermediate, the U.S. benchmark. WCS now sells for a US$15-a-barrel discount to WTI; in October, the price gap had ballooned to US$50, the largest discount in Bloomberg data going back to 2008. A key metric in the oil patch, the differential is now slightly better than the historical average of US$17.37.

Friday’s rally also puts WCS in the neighborhood of some long-range estimates. Joan Pinto, associate and energy specialist at CIBC Capital Markets, issued a forecast this week that pegged WCS at an average price of US$40.50 a barrel in 2019 and US$41.75 the following year.

Global oil prices rallied on Friday after “OPEC-plus” announced a bigger-than-expected cut to crude production. (“OPEC-plus” refers to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with other producers that had agreed to a previous supply cap, such as Russia.) WTI jumped 4.5 per cent to US$53.83 a barrel, and Brent crude was up 5 per cent to $63.06, as of early Friday afternoon.