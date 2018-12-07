Canadian oil prices are suddenly on a tear

Weeks after hitting an all-time low, Canada’s heavy-oil benchmark is on a roll, surging again on Friday and narrowing its discount to U.S. crude.
Western Canadian Select was trading for US$38.12 a barrel on Friday afternoon, up 15.6 per cent from Thursday’s close, marking the latest round of gains after Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced production cuts aimed at lifting rock-bottom prices. Faced with a pipeline bottleneck and rising inventories, Alberta’s oil prices had plummeted in recent months, with WCS hitting a record low of less than US$14 in November.
This week’s rally has resulted in a significant narrowing of the price differential between WCS and West Texas intermediate, the U.S. benchmark. WCS now sells for a US$15-a-barrel discount to WTI; in October, the price gap had ballooned to US$50, the largest discount in Bloomberg data going back to 2008. A key metric in the oil patch, the differential is now slightly better than the historical average of US$17.37.
Friday’s rally also puts WCS in the neighborhood of some long-range estimates. Joan Pinto, associate and energy specialist at CIBC Capital Markets, issued a forecast this week that pegged WCS at an average price of US$40.50 a barrel in 2019 and US$41.75 the following year.
Global oil prices rallied on Friday after “OPEC-plus” announced a bigger-than-expected cut to crude production. (“OPEC-plus” refers to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with other producers that had agreed to a previous supply cap, such as Russia.) WTI jumped 4.5 per cent to US$53.83 a barrel, and Brent crude was up 5 per cent to $63.06, as of early Friday afternoon.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.