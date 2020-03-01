Coronavirus-fueled selloffs, Bank of Canada’s rate call and RRSP contribution deadline: What you need to know in investing this week

The investing story of the past week has been the selloff in the markets over concerns about the economic impact of the global outbreak of the coronavirus. Also on investors’ radar this week is what that means for the Bank of Canada’s interest rate announcement on Wednesday, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve mid-month. Plus Monday is the deadline for making contributions to registered retirement savings plans for the 2019 taxation year.
You learn a few things after witnessing multiple stock market crashes, a global financial crisis and too many corrections to count, Rob Carrick writes. In my two decades of covering investing and personal finance, I have never seen a market plunge that didn’t offer opportunity to long-term investors who understand things usually get worse before they get better. Let me see if I can help you with that using a few lessons I’ve picked up. They include:
- All the talk about stocks being on sale is actually true.
- Just buy an exchange-traded fund or low-cost index mutual fund that offers the returns of major indexes like the S&P 500 or S&P/TSX Composite.
- Looking back, my single biggest regret in all the market declines I’ve seen is not investing more money at those low points.
Why selling now is a recipe for regret later - and where to start hunting for potential buys
You’ve heard it before, but it bears repeating: Selling into a market panic is almost always a bad idea, John Heinzl writes. Sure, you might avoid further losses if the virus spreads widely and stock prices continue to fall. But it’s also possible that the market could stabilize or even rebound if the worst-case scenarios don’t materialize.
Let’s be clear: Nobody knows the extent to which the coronavirus will disrupt global economic activity and dent the profits of companies. But it will eventually be controlled, and the world will get back to normal. Focusing on dividend income instead of stock prices is a great way to cope with market turbulence.
If you’ve been accumulating cash and waiting for an opportunity to increase your equity exposure, then now might be a good time to go shopping. Sectors that are largely insulated from potential effects of the virus would be a good place to start. Utilities and power producers, for example, provide essential commodities, and their share prices might benefit from the plunging bond yields that we’ve seen in recent days and from potential rate cuts by central banks to stimulate the economy.
Feeling brave? These stocks could be big bargains after the coronavirus-driven selloff
Brave investors should cast a close eye on some of the stocks now being pounded by wave after wave of virus-driven selling, Ian McGugan writes. The share prices of airlines, holiday cruise operators, luxury goods retailers and miners have suffered stinging losses in recent weeks. The dash for safety is understandable. At these levels, though, several of today’s most disliked companies could be major bargains if the virus is contained over the next month or so, and the global economy suffers only a weak quarter or two.
The global spread of the coronavirus is hammering global markets, leaving investors to wonder if they should sell stocks, or if it’s time to buy at cheaper prices. Brenda Bouw spoke with a handful of Canadian portfolio managers about their take on the recent market volatility and how they’re investing through it all. Craig Jerusalim, senior portfolio manager at CIBC Asset Management, for example, is looking for opportunities to add to core positions that he believes are oversold, such as Air Canada.
Daniel Goodman, CEO at GFI Investment Counsel, says his firm has bought more shares of Microsoft, which believes will not suffer much from the impact of the coronavirus. It is also adding more to its holdings in Apple, “knowing full well that expected earnings over the next couple of quarters will be impacted.”
More from Brenda Bouw: Carnival, United Airlines and more: What a $1.5-billion fund manager is buying amid the spread of coronavirus
Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter.
Gordon Pape: RRSP deadline is coming fast. My successful model portfolio may provide some timely guidance
The last day to contribute to registered retirement savings plans for the 2019 tax year Monday, March 2, so this is a good time to review the my RRSP Portfolio, to provide some guidance on where to invest. It has two main objectives: to preserve capital and to earn a higher rate of return than you could get from a GIC.
These are the securities currently in the portfolio with comments on how they have performed since the last review in August. They include exchanged traded funds, such as BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF, stocks such as BCE and limited partnerships such Brookfield Infrastructure.
What investors need to know for the week ahead
As noted, in the week ahead the Bank of Canada will make its interest rate policy announcement on Wednesday morning. Observers believe it may announce a rate cut in response to a host of economic headwinds, including the coronavirus.
Economic data on tap this week include: U.S. construction spending for January (Monday); U.S. auto sales for February (Tuesday); U.S. factory orders for January (Thursday); Canadian and U.S. employment numbers as well as Canada’s merchandise trade deficit and U.S. goods and services trade deficit for February, plus U.S. wholesale trade and consumer credit for January (Friday).
Companies releasing their latest results include Recipe Unlimited, Great Canadian Gaming, Aecon Group, Ballard Power Systems, TransAlta, Sleep Country Canada, Clearwater Seafoods and Pizza Pizza.
