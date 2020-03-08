Coronavirus market jitters, dividend bargains and is it time to buy Enbridge? What you need to know in investing this week

To say markets were volatile this past week would be an understatement. Uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak pushed North American markets into wild swings in both directions. And although the major U.S. indexes closed modestly higher on the week, they remain in correction territory - down more than 10 per cent from their February highs - with the TSX hovering just shy of the mark. And there’s no reason to think the gyrations won’t continue this week.
Income-seekers, this stock market correction’s for you
Income investors with cash on hand are big winners in a stock market decline like we’re seeing right now, Rob Carrick writes. Let’s look for stocks in the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 Index to keep an eye on as falling markets drive their dividend yields higher. We’ll screen for:
- Stocks down more than 10 per cent for the final five trading days of February;
- Stocks with double-digit annualized five-year dividend growth, according to Globeinvestor.com;
- Stocks with a yield higher than 3 per cent.
The four stocks that came through this screen are: Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Suncor and Canadian Tire. You can read more here.
Gordon Pape: As the search for a coronavirus vaccine intensifies, these five stocks are worth a look
The race is on to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus, Gordon Pape writes. The prize could be countless lives saved and perhaps billions of dollars in revenue. But there are a lot of ifs involved. Normally, it takes years for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve new drugs or vaccines. In serious situations like this, the FDA would certainly fast-track any promising cure or vaccine that is submitted. But even that implies a lengthy delay. Many companies are racing to be the first out of the gate. Here are five of them – Moderna, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences – and why they’re worth a look.
Why Enbridge could be a good pick in the market meltdown
A reader asks John Heinzl: With the increasing emphasis on environmentally responsible investing and the push to go green, do you see the pipeline company Enbridge continuing to be a successful long-term investment? His response: Enbridge’s yield was attractive even before coronavirus fears sent the market down sharply. Now, with the stock dropping about 12 per cent over the past few weeks, the yield has risen to about 6.3 from 5.7 per cent in mid-February. But yield isn’t the only metric on which you should judge a potential investment. So here’s a closer look at the pipeline operator.
Enbridge forecasts that it can grow its distributable cash flow per share by about 5 to 7 per cent annually after 2020 and raise its dividend by a similar amount. Analysts see that as realistic and are generally bullish on the shares. Of the 25 analysts who follow the stock, there are 14 buy recommendations, 10 holds and one sell, according to Refinitiv. The average one-year price target is $57.59. The stock closed Friday at $50.98 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Rob Carrick’s 2020 ETF Buyer’s Guide: International and global equity funds
There’s a world of great companies outside North America and at some point there will be a reward for investing in them, Rob Carrick writes. As the latest instalment of The Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide shows, international equity funds have mostly been modest performers through the past five years. But there are reasons to consider them your portfolios, including much more exposure to sectors such as health care and consumer discretionary than the Canadian market, and less to volatile sectors such as energy and materials Also, the fees are much cheaper compared with those of equity mutual funds.
What investors need to know for the week ahead
In the week ahead, Statistics Canada is releasing the national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for the fourth quarter - which includes the key ratio of household debt to disposable income - on Friday. Other economic data on tap include: Canadian housing starts for February and building permits for January (Monday); U.S. inflation figures for February (Wednesday); and Canadian new motor vehicle sales for January (Friday).
Companies releasing their latest earnings this week include Quebecor, Premium Brands, Franco-Nevada, Linamar, Morneau Shepell, Hexo, Transat A.T. and Intertape Polymer Group.